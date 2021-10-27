American actor Johnny Depp flew to the festival in Karlovy Vary

American actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp arrived in Karlovy Vary on Thursday evening at about 23:00. Dozens of fans greeted him at the airport. At the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, he will present two films. Fans can see the actor on Friday afternoon when he unveils his production of Pot of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan. Johnny Depp will also unveil a film starring him on Saturday, the drama Minamata.

Johnny Depp, along with Michael Caine and Ethan Hawke, is one of the main stars of this year’s Karlovy Vary festival.

Johnny Depp is the winner and nominee of numerous film awards and awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for his role as the barber assassin Sweeney Todd in Tim Burton’s film Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber with Fleet Street and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Three-time Oscar nominee, nine-time Golden Globe nominee, two-time BAFTA nominee, Palme d’Or nomination at the Cannes Film Festival.