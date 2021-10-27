Analysts believe new IDM 2.0 strategy will drag Intel to the bottom

Since Intel published its quarterly report last Friday, its shares have been steadily declining in value, albeit at a slower pace than on the first day. The rate managed to fall by more than 12%, the reason for this is the concern of investors about the high expectations of Intel’s management from the implementation of the IDM 2.0 strategy for the coming years.

Recall that only next year Intel will have to incur capital expenditures in the amount of $ 25-28 billion, and the total “technological blitzkrieg” is designed for two or three years, after which the company hopes to regain not only the leadership in lithography, but also the usual profit margin exceeding 50%. As explained by analysts at BMO Capital Partners, most of all they are confused by Intel’s confidence in the ability to increase revenue by 10-12% per year over the next five years. Historical data show that Intel’s revenue growth came close to such a value only once in the previous ten years. The average value of the revenue growth rate did not exceed 6% per year over a five-year interval and 4% per year over a ten-year interval.

Intel’s free cash flow, according to analysts, will not be enough not only to implement the investment strategy within the IDM 2.0 concept, but also to pay dividends in the planned amount. Morgan Stanley experts lowered their forecast for Intel shares to $ 55, citing the growth of fixed costs of the company, analysts at Mizuho expressed solidarity with them. Finally, BMO officials believe Intel’s stock price is fair at $ 52 apiece.