Angela Merkel entered a new era as a spectator

“She entered the new era of the German parliament as a spectator.” With such headlines, the world press assessed the first meeting of the XX convocation of the Bundestag, and de facto retired Angela Merkel, who had held the post of Chancellor for the last 16 years.

For Merkel, who came in a discreet suit, on October 26, 2021, a lot was really the first time. And the lack of a majority in her party, and the smiling Social Democrat Olaf Scholz in the front row, and even the search for his place on the balcony. It was not easy, the TV channel “Russia 1” notes.

The blue chairs were occupied by others this time. For the first time, among others, two transgender women were to elect a new head of parliament – both from the Green Party. As a result, the representative of the Social Democrats, 53-year-old Berbel Bas, became the chairman of the Bundestag, and Angela Merkel was handed a letter of leave. On the face of Merkel almost tears did not even flow.

“In the name of the Federal Republic of Germany, the work of the Chancellor of Dr. Angela Merkel is declared over by the Bundestag meeting on October 26, 2021,” the document received by the German Chancellor says.

However, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in accordance with the constitution, asked Merkel to stay for a while and continue to conduct business in his post as interim chancellor until the appointment of a successor.

She even had to approach Steinmeier twice during a ceremony at Bellevue Palace. Now it is necessary to add not “ex” to the position, but “acting” – “acting”.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier highlighted Merkel’s merits. This is taking responsibility for oneself during the coronavirus pandemic, and the adoption of almost six hundred laws that have improved the life of society, the President of Germany emphasized.

On September 26, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, led by Olaf Scholz, won the parliamentary elections. Merkel’s party union CDU / CSU was only second. Now negotiations on the formation of the government are being conducted by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

According to Article 69 of the Basic Law of Germany, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and government ministers resign at the first meeting of the new Bundestag.