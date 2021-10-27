Angela Merkel has officially ceased to be the Chancellor of Germany | News from Germany about Germany | DW

Angela Merkel has officially ceased to be the Federal Chancellor of Germany. On Tuesday, October 26, on the day of the founding meeting of the 20th Bundestag, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented her and her cabinet members with official certificates of termination of their powers.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 69 of the Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany, Steinmeier asked Merkel to remain in her post as acting chancellor until the new government was sworn in, and she asked the ministers to do the same. The German constitution obliges the chancellor to remain in office until the new Bundestag chooses a successor. The powers of the German acting the chancellor and his cabinet remain the same, but traditionally the “transitional” government does not make important political decisions.

At the founding meeting of the Bundestag, Merkel and members of her cabinet, who, like her, did not become deputies again, moved to the rostrum for the honorary spectators.

Negotiations on the creation of a new government should end in early December

According to the current plan, the coalition talks of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) should be completed in the week of December 6. Thus, acting in Germany will work for about six more weeks. chancellor and acting ministers.

Angela Merkel has headed the German government since 2005. In October 2018, she announced that she would not run in the 2021 Bundestag elections as a candidate for the post of chancellor.

