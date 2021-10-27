Angelina Jolie commented on rumors of an affair with the Weeknd with a smile

The actress skillfully translated the topic, but now her fans are sure that she and the musician definitely have a relationship

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek appeared on the E! News and were interviewed about their participation in the superhero movie “The Eternals.” Among others, the question has slipped about the probable relationship of the 46-year-old actress with the 31-year-old musician The Weeknd, also known as Abel Makkonen Tesfae. And Jolie avoided answering. Hot New Hip Hop writes about it.

The journalist asked the actress: “Your kids are now at an age where they have their own opinions on everything. So I need to know: were they more excited that you starred in The Eternals, or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” …

Jolie smiled broadly, looked at Salma Hayek and replied: “They are very excited about the release of this film, the film, if that’s what you mean.”

The fans immediately decided that the actress and the musician still had some kind of relationship, because they were repeatedly seen together. However, after that, Jolie also met with her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller, so it may well be that she is just having a great time after the divorce.

The journalist who asked Jolie’s question, by the way, broke the rule that is stipulated before each of her conversations: do not ask personal questions.

In an interview, the correspondent also mentioned Jolie’s recent appearance at the premiere of “The Eternals” with her children. Zakhara wore her mother’s dress, which she wore earlier to the Academy Awards in 2014.

Angelina noted that she really likes it when children borrow her outfits. “I’m the kind of mom who always says, ‘Please put this on. It will look great on you. Now it’s your turn, “- said the actress.