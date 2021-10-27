Angelina Jolie spoke frankly about parenting

Angelina Jolie, 46, is a mother of six. We are sure that she is well versed in matters of education. In a recent interview with People, the star spoke candidly about her children.

The star admitted that she is no different from other parents. “I’m not a perfect mom. Every day I feel like I’m doing something wrong. I am critical of myself, because I often doubt the correctness of my actions, ”said the actress.

According to Angelina, all her children are very different. “They are all completely different. I am very worried about all their stages of growing up, for their feelings and curiosity, ”she admitted. Jolie also added that she considers it her duty to help children find themselves, and for this she needs to “develop with them.”

“They are wonderful people. And since I have a lot of children, I think they have a strong influence on each other. It’s good, I have something to be proud of, ”- said Jolie about her children.

Recall that a fierce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for children has been played out in the courtroom over the past five years after their divorce in 2016. The actor was recently approved for joint custody, but Jolie appealed and got the judge removed. The actor recently filed a petition to overturn this decision. The actress soon released a statement hinting at domestic violence in their marriage.