Applicants for Inteko are multiplying – Business – Kommersant

New applicants have appeared for the business of the development company Inteko, which the Samolet group is interested in. The petition for the purchase of the asset was submitted to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) by Aleksey Tulupov’s Sminex, as well as structures that may be associated with the Region Group. The interest of several potential buyers may help Trust to sell the asset for more than its initial value of RUB 37.4 billion, analysts say.

The FAS approved the petitions for the purchase of 100% of JSC Inteko, submitted by five companies, the service said. Potential buyers were the structures of the Samolet group, Alexey Tulupov’s Sminex, Logos LLC and Arief LLC.

Inteko has existed since 1991, its founder is Elena Baturina, the wife of the ex-mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov. The portfolio of sold real estate totals 5 million sq. m. After the resignation of Mr. Luzhkov, Elena Baturina sold Inteko to the structures of Mikail Shishkhanov. But in 2017, difficulties began for Mr. Shishkhanov because of B&N Bank. As a result, in 2018, control over Inteko passed to Trust. Now the Inteko business is focused on the construction of business-class housing, premium and elite segments.

The fact that Trust has found potential buyers at Inteko became known in August. But then only one contender for the purchase was named – the Samolet development group. In September, Trust announced the sale of Inteko and put up 100% of the shares at an open auction at an initial price of 37.4 billion rubles. The collection of applications will end on November 10. Samolet confirmed that they are considering buying. The “Trust” said that they continue to accept applications for the auction, which will be held on November 10.

Sminex specializes in the construction of high-value residential real estate. Among the projects are RC “Achievement” on Akademika Korolev Street, “Malaya Ordynka, 19”, “Renome” on Novoslobodskaya and Jazz on 1st Yamskaya. In total, Sminex has implemented 16 projects with a total area of ​​520 thousand square meters. m. Sminex declined to comment.

“Logos” may be associated with the GC “Region” of Sergei Sudarikov. The CEO of Logos is Alexander Badareu, a member of the Board of Directors of the Expert RA rating agency, who previously worked for EY Russia and Region Group. Until 2018, Logos owned 62% of the Evolution holding company, in which the Region Group and the Rossium concern had shares. Two sources of Kommersant, close to the structures of the “Region”, confirmed the connection of “Evolution” with the group. The Region group itself told Kommersant that Alexander Badareu does not work for them and has nothing to do with the company. Expert RA stated that they do not comment on the actions of the members of the board of directors if they do not relate to the activities of the agency.

Senior analyst at Gazprombank Marat Ibragimov notes that residential construction is one of the few segments of real estate that is actively developing, which could have caused interest in Inteko from non-core players. And for Sminex, which operates in the same segment as Inteko, this is a way to expand its business. Given the high competition for the asset, the final sale price of Inteko may increase, Mr. Ibragimov does not exclude.

