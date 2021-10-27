Assange case: US convinces London High Court that it will survive an American prison

Assange

Julian Assange has many supporters who consider him innocent and demand his release

The High Court of London on Wednesday began hearing an appeal by the US Justice Department over the extradition of Julian Assange. The American authorities will try to prove that the decision of the British court not to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks was based on false information. On the first day of the hearing, representatives of the US Department of Justice presented their arguments.

American prosecutors believe that the judge, who in January decided not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, was misinformed because the expert psychologist did not mention that the founder of WikiLeaks had a family. This is important in the context of Assange’s diagnosis of depression and the associated risk of suicide. It was the risk of suicide that was the main reason for the decision not to extradite Assange to the United States.

London decided not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States. The main moments of history

The American side also considers it a mistake that in January the court did not give it the opportunity to provide guarantees of humane treatment of Assange in the United States. These security guarantees on Wednesday were outlined by the representative of the American side, James Lewis. They are as follows:

  • The United States pledges not to place Assange in solitary confinement before or after trial – unless he commits any further wrongdoing.
  • Assange will get the opportunity to be punished in Australia. He will be able to ask for a transfer to an Australian prison, and the US will not object to this.
  • The administration of the prison where Assange will sit will provide him with any treatment recommended by doctors.
  • Assange will not be held in the ADX Florence Super Maximum Security Prison, where prisoners are kept in complete isolation from each other.

Lewis assured that the American side considers these guarantees legally binding.

