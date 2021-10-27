Assange case: US convinces London High Court that it will survive an American prison

2 hours ago

The High Court of London on Wednesday began hearing an appeal by the US Justice Department over the extradition of Julian Assange. The American authorities will try to prove that the decision of the British court not to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks was based on false information. On the first day of the hearing, representatives of the US Department of Justice presented their arguments.

American prosecutors believe that the judge, who in January decided not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, was misinformed because the expert psychologist did not mention that the founder of WikiLeaks had a family. This is important in the context of Assange’s diagnosis of depression and the associated risk of suicide. It was the risk of suicide that was the main reason for the decision not to extradite Assange to the United States.

The American side also considers it a mistake that in January the court did not give it the opportunity to provide guarantees of humane treatment of Assange in the United States. These security guarantees on Wednesday were outlined by the representative of the American side, James Lewis. They are as follows:

The United States pledges not to place Assange in solitary confinement before or after trial – unless he commits any further wrongdoing.

Assange will get the opportunity to be punished in Australia. He will be able to ask for a transfer to an Australian prison, and the US will not object to this.

The administration of the prison where Assange will sit will provide him with any treatment recommended by doctors.

Assange will not be held in the ADX Florence Super Maximum Security Prison, where prisoners are kept in complete isolation from each other.

Lewis assured that the American side considers these guarantees legally binding.

At the start of the hearing on Wednesday, Assange’s lawyers said their client was asked not to take part in the meeting via video link due to poor health. However, later the founder of WikiLeaks decided to get in touch and was brought to trial from a special room in the prison. He now has shoulder-length hair, a black medical mask and a light-colored shirt with a dark tie.

The meeting is to last two days – on Thursday Assange’s defense will present its arguments.

Analysis: Why did the US decide to appeal?

Olga Prosvirova, BBC correspondent

American prosecutors and other officials have spent years on the Julian Assange case. In early 2021, a British court defeated them by refusing to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States.

Immediately after the announcement of the decision, the American side promised to appeal. There were chances of success: although the judge sided with Assange, she refused extradition on only one reason – fears for the mental state of the founder of WikiLeaks.

During the long months, when this trial dragged on, the defense provided the opinions of independent expert psychiatrists, who unanimously concluded that Assange was in an unstable state and had suicidal thoughts. The judge agreed that the risk of suicide if extradited would be too high.

Despite the defeat, American lawyers were able to convince the London judge that the persecution of Assange in the United States is not an encroachment on freedom of the press and is not political. Announcing the decision on January 4, the judge confirmed that if everything that Assange is accused of were committed in Britain, he would face prosecution under British law.

What is Assange accused of?

The Assange case began in 2012, when thousands of classified US government documents, including diplomatic correspondence and military information, were published on WikiLeaks.

The United States brought 17 charges of disclosing state secrets and one of illegal hacking of computer networks against Assange, who was at that time in Britain.

American prosecutors said that by his revelations he endangered the lives of American intelligence agents in a number of countries, primarily in the Middle East.

In the summer of 2020, the US Department of Justice expanded the indictment against Assange. A new evidence base has appeared in the document. In particular, the American authorities spoke about several conferences at which Assange allegedly tried to recruit hackers who could help him get classified information.

In addition, Assange is accused of contacting hacker groups and providing them with a list of targets for hacking. The list included the CIA and the NSA, according to the US Department of Justice.