At the Center. Gamaleys believe Sputnik V will receive WHO registration in the near future – Society

MOSCOW, October 27. / TASS /. Dialogue with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the recognition of a vaccine against the new coronavirus “Sputnik V” has been built, the drug may receive registration in the near future, the head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Center. Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin.

“The WHO question is actually a question of filing documents and adopting the procedure that we have established in the Russian Federation, recognizing it by WHO. Now we are actually at the finish line, the dialogue is built – it is clear what needs to be prepared so that in the near future WHO registered the vaccine. I think in the near future we will receive registration from the WHO, “he said live as part of the Let’s Understand Vaccines Together educational campaign, organized by the Knowledge Society in conjunction with the All-Russian action” We Are Together. “

Gushchin also noted that about 70 countries have actually already recognized Sputnik V. “In fact, this [регистрация ВОЗ]rather, it will probably matter for people who travel a lot. For people who travel little, the most important task now is to vaccinate and protect themselves in Russia, “he concluded.

The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, after a meeting with WHO Director General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus on October 1, said that all obstacles to the registration of “Sputnik V” by the world organization have been removed. To date, WHO has recommended 7 vaccines for emergency use, and 13 more drugs, including Sputnik V and Epivaccorona, are in various stages of study.