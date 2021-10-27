Banker Yakhontov suspected of murder caught in Belarus

https://ria.ru/20211027/yakhontov-1756567718.html

Operatives caught the probable killer of the banker Yakhontov and his family

The suspect in the murder of the banker Yakhontov was caught in Belarus – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

Operatives caught the probable killer of the banker Yakhontov and his family

The probable killer of the former top manager of the Smolensk Bank, Mikhail Yakhontov, and his family were detained in Belarus, a source in law enforcement told RIA Novosti RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T19: 32

2021-10-27T19: 32

2021-10-27T21: 07

incidents

Moscow

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

smolensk bank

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156186/61/1561866157_0:222:3067:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_579b80e8e4c28e56d516e06dcc6efba3.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The probable killer of the former top manager of the Smolensk Bank Mikhail Yakhontov and his family were detained in Belarus, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. The day before, the Investigative Committee reported that the bodies of a man, a woman and an eight-year-old child were found in an apartment on Mosfilmovskaya Street in Moscow. According to a RIA Novosti source, the adults had stab wounds, and the boy had a neck injury. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case; the murdered man turned out to be one of the top managers of the Moscow branch of the Smolensk Bank, Mikhail Yakhontov. In 2016, he became a defendant in a criminal case due to premeditated bankruptcy. The banker was accused of withdrawing more than 600 million rubles to the accounts of controlled foreign companies. In 2019, Yakhontov was sentenced to six years in prison. Taking into account the fact that he was arrested back in 2016, and a day in a pre-trial detention center is counted as a day and a half in a colony, his term ended this summer. By a court verdict, more than 8.4 billion rubles were collected from Yakhontov and his three accomplices in favor of the Deposit Insurance Agency.

https://ria.ru/20210805/ubiystvo-1744540363.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

An apartment on Mosfilmovskaya Street, where the bodies of two adults and a child were found. SK personnel One of those killed on Mosfilmovskaya Street was Mikhail Yakhontov, a former top manager of the Moscow branch of the Smolensk Bank, a TASS source said. He owed two billion rubles in a civil suit. A child and a woman who were also found dead in the apartment, his son and wife. Murder for money is one of the versions that investigators consider as a motive for the crime. 2021-10-27T19: 32 true PT0M17S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156186/61/1561866157_169-0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_03ecd036bff069e44220cf2ec61a56b8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, the investigative committee of russia (ck rf), smolensk bank