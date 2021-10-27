Before the days off, hell broke out in Moscow shops: “Dare everything”

In the week before the lockdown, there was an unhealthy hype in luxury stores and high-end restaurants. And the closer the hands of the clock approached the hour X, the longer the queues in boutiques became, and people were ready to pay triple the cost for booking tables in elite establishments.

Since October 28, Moscow is going to an eleven-day lockdown. It would seem that it’s okay, you can be patient. However, among those accustomed to the beautiful life, the closure of shops and restaurants caused panic.

Tatyana, an employee of the store of expensive watch and jewelry brands: “The excitement in our store did not start immediately, somewhere a couple of days after the announcement of the lockdown. Mostly men came. We bought watches, women’s jewelry. If usually a maximum of five customers pass through our store per day, then this time we did not have time to serve people. We have a rule – we allocate as much time as necessary for each client. The person needs to be told in detail about the product. Sometimes it takes an hour or more per customer. But this time we devoted at least half an hour to clients, there were so many of them. In a few days, we bought quite a lot of women’s watches worth up to 500 thousand rubles. A little less men were sold at a price of one and a half million and more. People also took jewelry – rings, pendants. Someone bought a birthday present, and some took it for future use. Such things will not be worthless. Basically, the monthly revenue was made in a couple of days. “

Natalya, an employee of one of the most expensive shopping centers in Moscow: “I have not seen such a number of people even on New Year’s Eve. The trash began last week, just after the lockdown dates were announced. Every day there were more and more buyers. The impression is that the people grabbed what was needed and not needed. For example, at some point in the luxury footwear department, there was a crush. Shoes here cost from 80 thousand rubles and more. Sellers did not have time to serve customers, people had to wait in line to turn to the released employee with a request to bring the desired size. Our customers are specific, far from poor, not used to such service, so many raised a scandal. There was pandemonium in the store, expensive things at prices not lower than 100 thousand rubles were piled up in a heap. Sellers did not have time to return the goods to the place. The people measured, left, threw, left, other buyers immediately picked up. At some point, due to the influx of people, it became very hot in the room, apparently, the air conditioners could not cope. Women felt bad, someone was suffocating in the stuffiness. Vendors gave water to buyers. I am a simple person and I cannot understand what caused such a stir. We did not make any additional discounts, except that we added double bonuses to the client’s card for a purchase these days. But here people left millions of rubles, for them these bonuses do not play a special role. From the conversations of buyers, it became clear that some are afraid that the ruble will collapse during the lockdown, and while there is an opportunity, it is better to spend the money. Someone has already bought gifts for the New Year, many are afraid that the lockdown will last for a very long time. “

Stylist Yulia: “I came to the most expensive shopping center in Moscow with a client two days before the lockdown. Okay, we put the necessary things aside in advance and booked a fitting room. Otherwise, it was impossible to push to the hangers. In the fitting room, people waited for their turn for hours. They swept everything off the shelves. There are practically no sizes left. The people are crazy. The queues at the checkout were huge. Clothes, shoes, bags – all shook off the shelves. There are traffic jams on the escalator in the shopping center, I have never seen anything like this. People barely rolled out of the escalator, hung from head to toe with bags of things. “

Employee of the Evropeyskiy shopping center: “Hell in clothing stores started from the weekend. The guys who worked the last five days before the lockdown did not have time to jump out for lunch. We didn’t just leave work, but crawled out. People seemed to have gone crazy, buying something that they hadn’t even looked at before. ”

Customer Olga: “I came to the shopping center on the last day before the lockdown and was horrified. Walking into simple clothing stores is a nightmare. People snatched things from each other’s hands. There was no one to consult on the size. Employees in soap ran around the hall. The more expensive store, where everything is usually neatly arranged on the shelves, is also a mess. Things lay in a heap, the workers did not have time to disassemble everything. It is useless to seek help from someone, everyone is angry, irritated. From time to time I heard screams: “Put on the mask already. We will not serve you. ” When I asked the seller about the size, I heard irritated: “No, there are no more sizes. There is nothing left in the warehouse. All there is is in the hall. ” It is noticeable that the sellers are tired and rest after such a busy week will not hurt them. “

In expensive metropolitan restaurants before the lockdown, there is also an influx of visitors, excitement.

Regular customer of fashionable restaurants Vladimir: “We tried to book a table for the last weekend in an expensive restaurant. Did not work out. Rather, we were told there is a window on Saturday strictly from 12 to 15.00. And they added: think quickly, because there is already a queue for these two hours. We started calling other restaurants, the same situation. I don’t understand, to devour for future use, or what, everyone decided? “

An employee of the restaurant in the posh hotel Maria: “All week before the lockdown, we had a full board. At 8 in the morning, there is not a single table on the reservation. Previously, this was not observed. On the last day before lockdown there was only one seat left – from 23.00 to midnight. If you have time to eat in an hour and leave, you can reserve. But we have to warn you that at exactly midnight you must leave the institution. ”