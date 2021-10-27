Belavia sent new aircraft to Kazakhstan “for temporary parking”

Pavel Aksenov

BBC Russian Service

2 hours ago

Photo author, Valery Sharifulin / TASS Photo caption, “Belavia” from the end of May was forced to greatly reduce the route network

The Belarusian national air carrier Belavia has sent three of its planes to Kazakhstan “for a temporary stop.”

This information was officially confirmed by the BBC in the Kazakh airline Astana Airlines. They said that the planes would not be included in the company’s fleet and would be temporarily parked in the country. Belavia is considering other options for parking these aircraft, Astana Airlines added.

Since the end of May, Belavia has stopped operating flights to Western Europe on the initiative of the European authorities. This is how they reacted to the forced landing of a Ryanair airliner in Minsk and the detention of the opposition Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board.

These restrictions are also related to broader sanctions packages against the Belarusian regime, which were introduced after the arrest of the oppositionist, as well as in connection with the suppression of protests after the presidential elections in 2020. Both government officials and security officials and state-owned enterprises fell under the sanctions of the European Union and the United States.

New aircraft

According to Flightradar24, on Wednesday, three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft with registration numbers EW-555PO, EW-560PO and EW-563PO flew from Minsk to Nursultan Nazarbayev airport in Astana.

The aircraft are owned by AerCup, a leasing company with headquarters in Dublin, and were leased to Belavia on a long-term basis.

These are fairly new aircraft: according to the Airfleets.net website, the Embraer E195-E2 number EW-555PO made its first flight in December 2020; EW-560PO – April 2021; EW-563PO – in February 2021.

Earlier, several Belarusian opposition channels announced plans to transfer three Belavia aircraft to Kazakhstan, explaining that their manufacturer allegedly does not provide the company with some updated database, without which the aircraft cannot fly.

An informed source in the aviation industry told the BBC that the decision to move the aircraft to Astana was most likely made by the aircraft owner, AerCup.

Photo author, Erik Romanenko / TASS Photo caption, Belavia continues to fly to Russia, Kazakhstan, UAE and some other countries

According to the source, Embraer did not stop servicing the aircraft it produced, and the software is usually provided and updated by the manufacturers of specific equipment.

The fact that the decision to transfer aircraft to Kazakhstan was made by Belavia and the owner of the aircraft was also mentioned in the message of Astana Airlines.

The Russian service of the BBC has asked AerCup to comment on this information, and is awaiting a response.

No flying

At the end of May, the leaders of the EU countries called on all air carriers based in Europe to stop flights to and over Belarus, and also ordered to ban Belavia flights in European airspace and their use of EU airports.

Thus, the EU reacted to the coercion to land a Ryanair airliner in Minsk and the arrest of the opposition Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Russian woman Sophia Sapega, who were on board.

Ryanair flight FR4978 was heading from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday 23 May, but it had to make a sharp U-turn 10 kilometers before the Lithuanian border.

Roman Protasevich and Sofya Sapega were arrested after the plane landed in Minsk. Since then, they have been under arrest.

According to the Flightradar24 service, after the introduction of flight restrictions, Belavia continues to fly to Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Belavia cannot operate flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Hanover, Milan, Munich, Rome, Vienna and Warsaw.

Consequences of the ban

Russian aviation experts believe that the only reason why the Belarusian air carrier could decide to transfer part of its fleet to another country is the restriction of the company’s flights in Europe.

Air Astana has the capabilities and experience of servicing and maintaining the flight condition of this type of aircraft – the company has Embraer E190-E2 airliners in its fleet.

“One of the fundamental issues for a lessor is still getting a stable income from its asset and a guarantee that this asset can be withdrawn at any time if necessary. Today, no airline in the world has a guarantee of receiving a stable income. But we understand very well that Belavia, with the violent reaction of European politicians to the incident with the forced landing of the plane, is under very serious pressure. The carrier has radically changed its route network, the West European direction has been lost, and it is not necessary to say that the East European and Asian directions are a full replacement, ” the head of the analytical service of the Aviaport agency, Oleg Panteleev, told the BBC.

Roman Gusarov, editor-in-chief of the Avia.ru portal, also believes that by sending planes to Kazakhstan, Belavia is trying to optimize costs in the context of a ban on flights to Europe.