Belavia sent new aircraft to Kazakhstan “for temporary parking”

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
674

  • Pavel Aksenov
  • BBC Russian Service

Aircraft of the Belavia company

Photo author, Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Photo caption,

“Belavia” from the end of May was forced to greatly reduce the route network

The Belarusian national air carrier Belavia has sent three of its planes to Kazakhstan “for a temporary stop.”

This information was officially confirmed by the BBC in the Kazakh airline Astana Airlines. They said that the planes would not be included in the company’s fleet and would be temporarily parked in the country. Belavia is considering other options for parking these aircraft, Astana Airlines added.

Since the end of May, Belavia has stopped operating flights to Western Europe on the initiative of the European authorities. This is how they reacted to the forced landing of a Ryanair airliner in Minsk and the detention of the opposition Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board.

These restrictions are also related to broader sanctions packages against the Belarusian regime, which were introduced after the arrest of the oppositionist, as well as in connection with the suppression of protests after the presidential elections in 2020. Both government officials and security officials and state-owned enterprises fell under the sanctions of the European Union and the United States.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here