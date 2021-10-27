







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez eyeing a mansion in Los Angeles





The story of the reunion of Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) is getting hotter. Hollywood stars have not commented on what kind of relationship they have, but have already gone to watch the house together before buying.

On Thursday, July 15, the couple were seen driving in Los Angeles’ upmarket Holmby Hills. The stars were accompanied by a high-class realtor, who showed them expensive mansions. During this business meeting, the actor and singer kissed several times. This was recorded by the paparazzi, whose photographs were published by the TMZ edition.

Reporters report that one of the houses the artists looked at is a nearly 3,000 square meter mansion for $ 65 million. It has 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and a private bowling alley.

However, the same publication cites the words of a source close to the stars, who noted that Ben was simply helping Jennifer in her own search for a home. According to an insider, the two are not yet ready to live together, at least not yet.

Recall that in April 2021, Jennifer Lopez broke up with her fiancé, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom she had been in a relationship for four years. After she was too often seen in the company of her former lover Ben Affleck. At first, the couple had secret dates together, and then they were seen in the company of the singer’s children. Everything hints at the fact that old love has rekindled. However, the couple does not make any statements about their meetings.

