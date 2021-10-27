Binance Colombia suspected of illegal blocking of accounts

Binance Colombia Bans Customer Accounts Without Court Order, Local Lawyers Claim

Binance’s Colombian arm, Binance Colombia, is illegally blocking user accounts. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Criptonoticias by the president of the law firm AsoBlockchain Colombia Camilo Suarez Venegas.

According to him, the blocking of Binance Columbia has no legal basis, since the exchange does not have an actual presence in Colombia. Suarez Venegas noted that law enforcement agencies could be the reason for the blocking, but their jurisdiction is also limited:

“You cannot order Binance Colombia to block a user. Where is Binance’s territorial jurisdiction for this? “

The head of AsoBlockchain Colombia believes that users should seek to unblock their accounts in court if Binance does not voluntarily give up their position.

Suarez Venegas’ comments come after Criptonoticias reported that more than 30 exchange users announced the bans. It was reported that those who deposited more than 1 BTC on the exchange also fell under them. Binance Colombia itself said that user accounts were blocked due to an investigation by Dutch law enforcement agencies.

Binance has stepped up regulatory action as regulators around the world have taken up arms against the crypto exchange. The Cayman Islands regulator, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission, the Polish Financial Conduct Authority, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, as well as the financial regulators of Italy, Malta and the UK have already expressed their concerns about Binance.

In mid-September, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao announced that the exchange had abandoned plans for decentralization and would form a centralized business structure to liaise with regulators. How crypto traders found $ 5 million in court with Binance – read in the material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

