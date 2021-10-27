Biography of Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova – Biographies and references

TASS-DOSSIER. On October 27, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Senator from the Penza Region Maria Lvova-Belova Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child. In this post, she replaced Anna Kuznetsova, who moved to the State Duma, where she became vice speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Maria Alekseevna Lvova-Belova was born on October 25, 1984 in Penza.

In 2002 she graduated from the Penza School (now College) of Culture and Arts named after V.I. AA Arkhangelsky, specializing in pop orchestra conductor. In 2003-2005 she studied at the Samara State Academy of Culture and Arts (now the Samara State Institute of Culture). She is a graduate of the fourth stream in the so-called school of governors.

From 2000 to 2005 she worked as a guitar teacher at children’s music schools # 5 and # 1, at the School of Culture and Arts in Penza.

In 2008 she became a co-founder, since 2009 – the head of the regional public organization for promoting social adaptation “Blagovest” (liquidated in 2020; Anna Kuznetsova was also its co-founder and deputy head in the late 2000s).

Since 2014, Maria Lvova-Belova has been the founder and executive director of the Kvartal Louis autonomous non-profit organization for promoting the social adaptation of the individual (she resigned in 2020). The rehabilitation center, named after jazz musician Louis Armstrong, helped young people with disabilities who were left without parental care to adapt to an independent life.

In 2017, on the initiative of Maria Lvova-Belova, the first Russian boarding house for young people with a severe degree of disability, “Veronika’s House”, began operating in Penza.

She was a member of the youth council under the governor of the Penza region.

In 2014-2019, she was a member of the Public Chamber of the Penza Region of IV and V compositions.

In April 2016, she joined the Council for the Development of Civil Society Institutions in the Volga Federal District.

From June 2017 to January 2019 – a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation of the VI composition (she resigned ahead of schedule).

In January 2018, she became a confidant of the candidate for the post of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the Penza region.

On November 21, 2018, she presented the projects being implemented in Penza on the social adaptation of disabled people at a meeting of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev with representatives of non-profit organizations.

Since February 2019 – Co-Chairman of the Penza Headquarters of the All-Russian Popular Front.

On September 8, 2019, she was elected a deputy of the Penza City Duma of the VII convocation in a single constituency from the United Russia party (she ran under the second number in the general part of the list). After the elections, she gave up her deputy mandate.

In November 2019, she joined the All-Russian political party “United Russia”. Then she became a member of the presidium of the general council of the party, co-chairman of the working group of the general council on support of civil society.

From June to October 2020 – Executive Director of ANO Novye Berega in the Penza Region (caring for the elderly and disabled people with accommodation).

In August 2020, she was one of three applicants nominated by Ivan Belozertsev, a candidate for the governor of the Penza Region, to be empowered as a member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation (along with pilot-cosmonaut Alexander Samokutyaev and rector of Penza State University Alexander Gulyakov).

In September 2020, she became one of the winners of the Leaders of Russia competition, the goal of which is to find leaders of a new generation and further support their professional growth. On September 8, 2020, she took part in a meeting of the laureates of the competition with the President of Russia.

Since 2020 – member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation from the Penza region. On September 21, 2020, Ivan Belozertsev, who took the post of governor of the Penza region, endowed Maria Lvova-Belova with the powers of a senator – a representative from the regional government. On September 28, 2021, she was again endowed with the powers of a senator from the executive branch of the region by Oleg Melnichenko, who took office as the head of the Penza region. Member of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy

The amount of the declared income for 2020 was 2 million 933 thousand rubles, her spouse – 446 thousand rubles.

Maria Lvova-Belova was awarded the Certificate of Honor of the President of the Russian Federation (2018).

Awarded the Order of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Grand Duke Vladimir III degree of the Russian Orthodox Church (2016).

Married. Spouse – Pavel Kogelman, priest of the Russian Orthodox Church (ordained in 2019). The family brings up nine children: five relatives (born 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2018), four adopted. Eight more children are under guardianship.