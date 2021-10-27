Bitcoin: Less Leveraged, Longer Retention

Compared to ATN’s previous achievement in March, this time interest in is based on a long-term retention investment approach. The use of leverage or leverage when trading futures contracts fell from 70.1% in April to the current 44.6%. This reduces the volatility of Bitcoin, as price corrections are less likely to force close positions.

A significant impetus in the growth of investment demand was given by the approval of the ETF for Bitcoin futures. Now every American investor with access to the stock exchange can invest in cryptocurrency. The regulator’s kind attitude towards digital assets also affected trading: on the Chicago Stock Exchange, trading volume reached a new record of $ 7.7 billion, and open interest in contracts jumped 265% over the month.

Last time they reached the $ 60,000 zone, the hodlers threw off some of their stocks, fixing the profits of the fall rally. Now they continue to hold onto the coins, despite an overall increase in assets of 2.4 million BTC since spring of this year, as they expect continued growth.

Bitcoin volatility is still high compared to or stock indices. However, its values ​​decreased from 300% in 2013 to the current 70%, and with an increase in the number of users and a decrease in the share of margin funds in the total volume, stability will only increase.

Now Bitcoin is trying to gain a foothold above the key resistance of $ 60 thousand, and a number of technical specialists are hinting at the possible formation of a “double top” pattern.

However, institutional interest is on the rise, with established financial institutions predicting Bitcoin will replace gold as a savings asset. Coupled with growing inflation in the world, this opens up opportunities for growth to new large levels.

Analytical group StormGain