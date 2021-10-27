Bloomberg journalist named the advantages of Shiba Inu over Dogecoin

Joe Weisental argues that it is incorrect to call the altcoin a clone of Dogecoin, since the SHIB developers have created an entire ecosystem with their own decentralized exchange and smart contracts.

Bloomberg TV host and podcast writer Joe Weisental surethat the Shiba Inu token has advantages over the “meme” cryptocurrency Dogecoin. According to the journalist, it is incorrect to call Shiba Inu a clone of Dogecoin, since the altcoin has a full-fledged ecosystem with its own decentralized exchange, the ability to create non-fungible tokens (NFT) and smart contracts.

Weisental recalled that Shiba Inu took 11th place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization ($ 24.6 billion), according to Coinmarketcap. The token has moved closer to Dogecoin, which is ranked 10 on the list ($ 31.3 billion). The journalist predicted that in the future, the capitalization of Shiba Inu may exceed the market value of Dogecoin and on the eve of this event, the community of “meme” cryptocurrencies is “in chaos.”

On October 27, the price of the Shiba Inu token once again renewed its all-time high above $ 0.0000622. Over the course of the day, altcoin has grown by 33%. Monthly growth was 770%.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization. The Shiba Inu developers claim to have been inspired by the example of the WallStreetBets Reddit community, whose members were able to “accelerate” the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and a number of other companies.

