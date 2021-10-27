Bondly Finance Launches Cross-Chain Bridge to Connect Ethereum and Cardano

Bondy Financy Announces the Launch of Cross-Chain Bridging for Connectivity Ethereum and Cardano Brockchain. What’s more, the firm estimates the bridge will be ready by early 2022.

Bridge Blockchain Is a solution that can link previously hidden chains. By allowing different blockchains to work together, developers can build on each other’s protocols and leverage the strengths of the other chain.

While bridges between chains are generally considered positive for all parties involved, given the rivalry and philosophical differences between Ethereum and Cardano, can the Bonnie Bridge do Cardano more than Ethereum?

Primarily, bonds are known as a decentralized exchange protocol with a particular focus on NFT technologies. They believe that not returning is a way to encourage fan cooperation.

The relationship with the designers of Cardano IOHK was announced in December 2020. The tweet did not mention the junction with Ethereum… Instead, he talked about using smart contract functionality to enable DeFi.

Through the collaboration, Bondley is also increasing the availability of its BondLY trajectory for Cardano. When this happens, it remains to be announced.

BONDLI was originally launched on the Polcado network. But a contract hack in July 2021 led to a redirection of the token to Ethereum, BSC and Polygon, which invalidated the attacker’s stolen BondLY tokens.

Etereus will lose to Cardano?

Straight ahead and Bondley says the Cardano Bridge Ethereum will allow NFT creators to move their projects to the Cardano energy-saving chain.

The company also talks about Cardano’s price predictability and stable transaction fees, improving the overall experience of NFT creators.

Commenting on this bridge, Bondi CEO Harry Liu said that it marks a turning point in the transition from blockchain technology to one of the hottest, anticipated third-generation networks. If you take these words at face value, it seems that Liu sees in the bridge a way to avoid the problems associated with working on Ethereum… This is contrary to bridges that are commonly used to enhance integration between chains.