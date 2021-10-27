Brazilian Senators Press Covid-19 Charges Against President

8 hours ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, A woman holds a poster of President Bolsonaro during a protest on October 20

The Brazilian Senate Commission, which is investigating the actions of the authorities during the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday approved the charges against the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro and other officials. Senators consider Bolsonaro to be involved in nine crimes, including crimes against humanity.

Seven of the 11 senators on the commission approved the charges against Bolsonaro. They believe that by their actions, the president and the government have worsened the situation with the coronavirus in the country, where the infection has already claimed more than 600 thousand lives.

The senators personally recommended Bolsonaro to be charged on nine counts, including quackery, violation of sanitary measures, malfeasance and crimes against humanity. In total, there are more than 70 people on the list of accused – current and former officials, businessmen, as well as the children of Bolsonaro.

It is expected that the Attorney General of Brazil will not press charges against Bolsonaro, as he is his supporter.

Bolsonaro himself, who was repeatedly accused of recklessly approaching the pandemic and underestimating the danger of the virus, called the commission’s conclusions biased.

“They accuse me of genocide, call me a charlatan, forger and destroyer. What these guys have done is absurd,” the president said.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Demonstrators at a protest celebrating over 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil

According to Johns Hopkins University, in Brazil during the pandemic there were almost 22 million cases of Covid-19 infection, more than 606 thousand people died. In terms of the number of coronavirus victims, the country is second only to the United States.

The senators’ report argues that the Bolsonaro government has implemented policies to allow the coronavirus to spread throughout the country – in the hopes of achieving herd immunity.

In addition to crimes against humanity, the Senate commission recommended that he be charged with eight other violations, including incitement to crime, forgery and violation of social rights. Bolsonaro is also accused of misusing budget funds and spreading fake news about the pandemic.

In a 1,300-page report, Senators recommend indicting two corporations and 77 others (besides Bolsonar), including the president’s three adult sons.

“The chaos that Jair Bolsonaro’s government has wrought will go down in history,” said Senator Renan Calheiros, lead author of the report.