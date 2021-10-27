Buffett’s stock sped up 51% in three deals. What was it? :: News :: RBC Investments

At postmarket trading, the value of Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares more than halved – only three deals were made at this price. There are at least three versions of what this deviation may be due to.

Photo: Steve Pope / Getty Images



On the night of October 27 in the class A promotions of the holding

Warren Buffett

– Berkshire Hathaway – An anomaly has occurred. After the close of the main session, the securities rose sharply during the postmarket trading. Quotations soared by 51.07% – from $ 437.89 thousand to $ 661.5 thousand per share. At this price, only three deals were made in the interval from 23:21 to 23:24 Moscow time.

At the same time, no significant corporate events took place in relation to Berkhire Hathaway, and the dynamics of class B securities was near-zero.

Class A shares, due to their high price, have a very small volume of average daily transactions – about 10–20 shares per day. Trading on them becomes even less liquid after the close of the main session.

Postmarket – the period after the end of the main session. At this time, only limit orders are accepted, investors do not have information about the orders of other participants. Postmarket is characterized by low

liquidity

, high

volatility

and a wide spread between the buy and sell prices. On the NYSE and NASDAQ, the postmarket runs from 23:00 to 03:00 Moscow time.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images



Users of the Ycombinator forum, which belongs to a well-known venture capital fund, admitted that the low activity of investors in the “order book” makes the security vulnerable to manipulation. In their opinion, someone made a costly mistake by buying shares for one and a half times their market value.

“A jump in stocks is probably a trader’s mistake, or two specific individuals simply exchanged stock / money inside an illiquid order book. I do not see any other explanations, ”Vadim Merkulov, director of the analytical department of the investment company“ Freedom Finance ”, told RBC Investments, stressing that the exchange is unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out.

The expert added that this happens in the shares of large companies, but it happens quite rarely, since the liquidity of such securities, even on the postmarket, is quite high. “But Berkshire Hathaway stands apart from the big echelon and trades do not take place very often,” Merkulov said.

In investment jargon, there is the concept of “fat finger error”, when a trader makes a mistake in the number of lots or the price, touching extra numbers on the keyboard. Also, one cannot exclude the influence of trading robots, which, as a result of technical problems or an incorrectly implemented algorithm, could place an overpriced purchase order.

The 80/20 Principle in Investing: What It Is and Why It Follows Warren Buffett



Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images



According to Refinitiv, the head of the company, Warren Buffett, owns 238,624 Class A Berkshire Hathaway shares. If at the close of the main session this package was worth $ 104.49 billion, then already on the postmarket its value increased by $ 53.36 billion to $ 157.85 billion.

Currently, 1.32 billion class B shares and 623.5 thousand class A shares are in circulation. Thus, at the moment

capitalization

Berkshire Hathaway reached nearly $ 800 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway is an American holding company run by legendary investor Warren Buffett. It includes many successful subsidiaries from industries such as insurance, rail transport, utilities, entertainment and others. The company’s assets at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $ 912 billion. When Buffett became the controlling shareholder in 1962, Berkshire worked in the textile industry, but soon expanded to other segments.

Everyone knows Buffett is great, but not everyone knows why. Explaining



Analysis of events, “unpacking” of companies, portfolios of top funds – in our YouTube channel



A term that denotes the likelihood of a quick sale of an asset at or near market price.

More details



The value of a company on the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.



Price volatility over a certain period of time. Financial indicator in financial risk management. It characterizes the trend of price volatility – a sharp fall or rise leads to an increase in volatility.

More details



American businessman and one of the most famous investors in the world. The main owner and CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway investment holding.

