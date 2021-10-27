Capital alcohol stores, according to the decision of the Moscow authorities, should suspend their work for the period of lockdown

According to the decision of the Moscow authorities, the metropolitan alcoholic beverages should suspend their work for the period of the lockdown, which will begin tomorrow. Representatives of retail chains disagree with this.

An informed source told Interfax about the closure of stores that sell mainly alcohol. According to him, these products are not essential goods. The mayor previously authorized the operation of outlets that sell at least 30% of such goods, as well as grocery stores and pharmacies, the agency’s interlocutor recalled. The newspaper Vedomosti reported this morning about the letter from the city councils and prefectures demanding that alcohol stores close for more than a week, that is, for the duration of the lockdown.

In the capital’s department of trade and services, another publication, the Izvestia newspaper, confirmed that Moscow alcohol markets and wineries, whose assortment of alcohol is more than 70%, should suspend work until November 7 inclusive. Entrepreneurs are against. Red and White and Vinlab stores, which specialize in alcohol, told RIA that they were not going to close on non-working days. They reminded the authorities that the law on trade classifies alcohol as food and therefore restrictions on the operation of shops with alcohol should not apply.

According to lawyers, the city authorities should have made a separate reservation in the decree if they did not want to include alcohol in the list of food products.