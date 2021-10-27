CEC registered the head of Transnistria as a candidate for the presidency of the republic

https://ria.ru/20211027/vybory-1756543595.html
TIRASPOL, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Central Election Commission of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic on Wednesday registered the current head of the PMR Vadim Krasnoselsky as a candidate for the presidency, the CEC press service reported. The election of the head of Pridnestrovie will be held on December 12. According to local legislation, a candidate who has been a citizen of the PMR for at least ten years and has the right to vote can be elected President of Transnistria. The candidate must be at least 35 years old and by the day of elections have permanently resided in the territory of the republic for at least ten years. ” Krasnoselsky as a candidate for the post of President of the Pridnestrovskaia Moldavskaia Respublika, “the press service quotes CEC Chairwoman Elena Gorodetskaya. She clarified that Krasnoselsky submitted 12 thousand Pridnestrovian signatures to the CEC for his nomination, the protocol on the nomination and the protocol on the collection of signatures.” presidential candidate, I think the elections should be democratic, free. This should not be a factor in the split of the Pridnestrovian people, “Krasnoselsky said after registration. According to the electoral legislation, the registration procedure for candidates should be completed by November 20. In addition to Krasnoselsky, the head of the Tiraspol School of Political Studies Anatoly Dirun, a resident of Tiraspol Nikolai Malyshev and a resident of the Grigoriopol district Sergei Pynzar announced their desire to participate in the elections. The previous presidential elections were held on December 11, 2016. The current head of the PMR Krasnoselsky won 62.23% of the vote and won the first round of voting. His main rival, former President Yevgeny Shevchuk, received the support of 27.38% of voters. Krasnoselsky took office on December 16, 2016. Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory that was virtually outside the control of Chisinau.
The elections for the head of Transnistria will take place on December 12. According to local legislation, a candidate who has been a citizen of the PMR for at least ten years and has the right to vote can be elected President of Transnistria. A candidate must be at least 35 years old and have permanently resided in the territory of the republic for at least ten years by election day.
“As a result of checking the documents submitted by the candidate for compliance with the requirements of the law and as a result of checking the data contained in the subscription lists, the CEC adopted a unanimous decision to register Vadim Krasnoselsky as a candidate for the post of President of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic,” the press service quotes CEC Chairman Elena Gorodetskaya.
She clarified that Krasnoselsky submitted to the CEC 12 thousand signatures of Pridnestrovians for his nomination, the protocol on the nomination and the protocol on the collection of signatures.
“As a presidential candidate, I think the elections should be democratic, free. This should not be a factor in the split of the Pridnestrovian people,” Krasnoselsky said after registration.
