Chichvarkin’s son resigned as director of his father’s friend’s company for the production of unicycle

The son of the former co-owner of Euroset, Evgeny Chichvarkin, Yaroslav left the post of director of Uniwheel Limited for the production of mono-wheels, this became known to RT from the register of UK legal entities.

As it became known to RT, 23-year-old Yaroslav Chichvarkin left the post of director of Uniwheel Limited back in May of this year. Thus, he ran the company for only six months.

The owner of the company Timur Artemyev, a former partner of Chichvarkin Sr. in Euroset, called his electric unicycle “the transport of the future”, “an iPhone among mono-wheels”, but instead the company increased debts.

In 2019, the organization’s short-term debts with maturities of up to 12 months amounted to £ 1.8 million. According to the latest publicly available data, by March 2020, six months before Yaroslav Chichvarkin took over as director, the company increased its short-term debt burden to £ 1.9 million

After Yaroslav Chichvarkin left the company, according to the registry data, 45-year-old Briton Inam Bhatti took over his position. Prior to that, he worked as the secretary of Uniwheel Limited for more than six months.

Earlier, RT wrote that in September 2020, Chichvarkin Jr. received the position of director in the company of Timur Artemiev, a childhood friend of Chichvarkin and his partner in Euroset. Timur Artemiev founded Uniwheel Limited in June 2015. The creation of the company cost the businessman € 8 million.