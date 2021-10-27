“Children of the Gulag” filed a lawsuit against the State Duma – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Victims of Soviet repression filed today the first in the history of Russia a class action lawsuit against the State Duma (Duma) for non-execution of the ruling of the Constitutional Court (CC). More than 20 “children of the GULAG”, born in exile, complain of the parliamentarians’ inaction to the Supreme Court. Back in 2019, the Constitutional Court recognized their “right to return home,” in other words, to receive housing in the city from which their parents were evicted during the repressions. However, the deputies of the State Duma “froze” one draft of the law, and the second was rejected altogether, recalls the representative of the plaintiffs, lawyer Grigory Vaypan. The head of the relevant State Duma committee, Yaroslav Nilov, insists that the lower house of parliament is not idle, but is “working together” on this issue. Retired Constitutional Court judge Tatyana Morshchakova doubts that the Supreme Court will accept such a claim, since “it is impossible to subject the entire State Duma to criminal or administrative punishment”.

Children of victims of Soviet repression – 23 people aged 64 to 89 years – have filed today the first in the history of the country a class action lawsuit against the State Duma on non-execution of the decision of the Constitutional Court. The biographies of the plaintiffs are published on the website of the special project “The Right to Return Home” (prepared by “Memorial”, which is included in the register of foreign agents). The plaintiffs are appealing to the Supreme Court with a demand to oblige the deputies to stop “inaction” and “immediately” to execute the resolution of the Constitutional Court of 2019.

It should be reminded that the “children of the GULAG” were granted the right to receive housing in cities, from where their families were evicted during the Soviet repressions. The decision of the Constitutional Court was called “the right to return home” by lawyers and had a wide response. However, for two years the State Duma has not provided housing for the elderly, lawyer Grigory Vaipan, who represents the applicants in the Supreme Court, told Kommersant: “The government bill has been frozen, amendments to it have not been considered, and the alternative bill has been rejected.”

The “frozen” project, we recall, was developed by the Ministry of Construction in 2020. He actually offered to put the victims of repression at the end of the general queue for affordable housing. Many lawyers, politicians and human rights activists criticized the bill for the long waiting time in such a queue – 25-30 years.

Experts emphasized that people “are unlikely to live” to receive apartments, and their relatives will no longer be able to apply for housing.

Nevertheless, the Russian government approved the draft law of the Ministry of Construction and submitted it to the State Duma; it was adopted in the first reading. An alternative draft was simultaneously submitted by State Duma deputies Sergei Mironov and Galina Khovanskaya. It provided for a “priority order” for obtaining housing for the “children of the GULAG” by analogy with the veterans of the Great Patriotic War or the liquidators of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. In October 2020, 110 Moscow deputies asked to pay attention to the draft and “immediately” adopt it by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

“We can’t wait any longer, time is passing, people are dying,” Mr. Vaipan explained the filing of the lawsuit with the Supreme Court. He noted that at least 20 applicants were required to file a claim – this number allows you to appear in court on behalf of everyone who faced a similar problem. Earlier, during the discussion of the problem in the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, it was reported that the resolution of the Constitutional Court affects about 1.5 thousand people.

The 23 stories of the “children of the GULAG” described in the lawsuit prove, in the opinion of Mr. Vaypan, that the parliament, as an administrative defendant, “did not ensure the immediate execution of the ruling of the Constitutional Court”. He explained that the plaintiffs are seeking to return to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, Oryol Region, Rostov Region, Stavropol Territory.

One 74-year-old plaintiff died shortly before the lawsuit was filed. And eight applicants, after the decision of the Constitutional Court, were denied even a queue for housing.

“Regional and local authorities point to the absence of special regulatory support for the right of rehabilitated persons and their family members to return to those areas and settlements where they lived before the repression was applied to them, that is, the absence of federal legislative regulation,” the lawsuit says. This, in turn, is the “inaction of the State Duma”, which the plaintiffs demand to recognize as “illegal” and ask the RF Armed Forces to “oblige” the parliament “immediately” to adopt the amendments.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Social Policy Yaroslav Nilov (LDPR) believes that the victims of repression have the right to complain to the courts against the State Duma. Nevertheless, he does not see “the joint work on the bill as a subject of consideration in court.” “In this case, I cannot represent the interests of the State Duma, but as the chairman of the committee responsible for this bill, I can say that it has passed the first reading procedure and is preparing for the second,” Mr. Nilov said to Kommersant, having found it difficult, however, to name even an approximate date second consideration of the bill. In his opinion, the resolution of the Constitutional Court was executed – after all, the court ordered the government to submit the bill to the State Duma, “and it was introduced, considered and adopted in the first reading.” “Taking into account the fact that there are questions, discussion, the process of rapprochement of positions is underway, work continues,” added Yaroslav Nilov.

It is unclear exactly whose inaction the “children of the GULAG” are challenging, because the State Duma is a collegial body that cannot be fined or imprisoned, retired Constitutional Court judge Tamara Morshchakova points out.

In this sense, the lawsuit has more opportunities to “play the role of a political action”, but there are hardly many chances for consideration in the Supreme Court, Ms Morshchakova believes.

She stressed that the legislation provides for criminal or administrative liability for failure to comply with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, however, for specific individuals, and not for state institutions. “There is no responsibility without guilt, and the State Duma is a collegial body with a different nature of relations. Some want to put the issue on the agenda, others do not, and who should be responsible for this? It is impossible to subject the entire State Duma to criminal or administrative punishment, ”the retired judge explains. Ms Morshchakova stressed that in Russia no one has ever been brought to justice for failure to comply with a decision of the Constitutional Court, but the very problem of non-implementation of such decisions of the Constitutional Court “has existed for many years.”

Grigory Vaipan hopes that the lawsuit will also draw attention to the problem of ignoring the Constitutional Court decisions. According to the court itself, the parliament did not comply with 35 such decisions, delaying the implementation “for more than ten years.” “The Constitutional Court itself does not have the legal authority to control the execution of its own decisions, and we are using a new, unprecedented, but legally absolutely correct move – we challenge the State Duma’s inaction in the Supreme Court,” explained Mr. Vaipan. He noted that the filing of the class action lawsuit was timed to coincide with three important dates: the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression on October 30, the 30th anniversary of the law “On the rehabilitation of victims of political repression” and the 30th anniversary of the Constitutional Court.

Maria Starikova, Maria Litvinova