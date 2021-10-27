Children of victims of Stalinist repression filed a class action lawsuit against the State Duma in the Supreme Court

This happened for the first time in history, – lawyer Grigory Vaypan told Echo.

23 people, the majority of them women, filed a lawsuit. The key claimant was Alice Meissner. Her mother lived with her parents in the center of Moscow. In 1941 they were expelled from the capital for logging. Her daughter was born in a special settlement, she still lives in the village of the Kirov region. One of the applicants did not live to see the filing. The 74-year-old plaintiff had died shortly before. The children of the Gulag who filed the lawsuit are people born in exile and Soviet camps.

About one and a half thousand people remained in the entire country of victims of repression; for many years they have been waiting for the move. People want to return to the place where their parents lived at the time of their arrest – to Moscow, St. Petersburg and other large cities. This right is guaranteed by a law adopted back in 1991. He obliged the state to compensate for the damage to the victims of repression. The law ordered the allocation of free housing in the city where the families of the repressed lived at the time of their arrest. However, in the middle of the 2000s, the State Duma transferred the authority to establish a mechanism for such compensation to the regions.

Last summer, that is, after the decision of the Constitutional Court, the Russian government approved a draft law developed by the Ministry of Construction. The document still left the regions with the authority to distribute housing. About a year ago, the UN special rapporteurs, as Novaya Gazeta recalls, sent a letter to the Russian authorities demanding that the “children of the GULAG” be provided with housing within the next two years. However, this never happened.

Human rights activists previously called the package of amendments introduced to the lower house on the children of the Gulag a mockery and actual sabotage of the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The State Duma does not agree with the accusations of inaction. Work is already underway on a draft law, ”Yaroslav Nilov Nilov, chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy, told Ehu, adding that he did not understand the subject of the claim and was not sure that it would be adopted by the Supreme Court.