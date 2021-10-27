Coronavirus: Ukraine “blushes”, but is actively vaccinated; scientists fear mutation bypassing vaccine

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
205

Australians will be able to return home after 19 months of lockdown in the country; seven regions of Ukraine fell into the red zone at once, but the number of vaccinated people is growing sharply in the country. Meanwhile, scientists are warning of a new variation of the coronavirus that has learned to bypass vaccines, and Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is urging rich countries to share vaccine recipes with the poor. The most important thing about the coronavirus pandemic in the world today.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected with coronavirus on the planet over the past 28 days is about 11.7 million. During this period, about 198 thousand patients died, and 662 million people were vaccinated.

According to Agence France-Presse estimates, 8023 people died from Covid-19 in the world on Tuesday, with the United States in first place in terms of the number of deaths (1415 deaths), followed by Russia (1123 deaths) and Ukraine (692). The largest number of deaths per 100 thousand population was recorded in Peru (607 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants), in second place – Bosnia and Herzegovina (348), in third place – North Macedonia (339), and in fourth and fifth place – Bulgaria ( 330) and Hungary (317).

The coronavirus continues to spread actively in Eastern Europe. Poland, Latvia and Romania announced new restrictions this week, and on Wednesday, the Ukrainian government recorded seven regions in the red zone with the highest level of quarantine restrictions.

