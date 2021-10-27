Coronavirus: Ukraine “blushes”, but is actively vaccinated; scientists fear mutation bypassing vaccine

6 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

Australians will be able to return home after 19 months of lockdown in the country; seven regions of Ukraine fell into the red zone at once, but the number of vaccinated people is growing sharply in the country. Meanwhile, scientists are warning of a new variation of the coronavirus that has learned to bypass vaccines, and Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is urging rich countries to share vaccine recipes with the poor. The most important thing about the coronavirus pandemic in the world today.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected with coronavirus on the planet over the past 28 days is about 11.7 million. During this period, about 198 thousand patients died, and 662 million people were vaccinated.

According to Agence France-Presse estimates, 8023 people died from Covid-19 in the world on Tuesday, with the United States in first place in terms of the number of deaths (1415 deaths), followed by Russia (1123 deaths) and Ukraine (692). The largest number of deaths per 100 thousand population was recorded in Peru (607 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants), in second place – Bosnia and Herzegovina (348), in third place – North Macedonia (339), and in fourth and fifth place – Bulgaria ( 330) and Hungary (317).

The coronavirus continues to spread actively in Eastern Europe. Poland, Latvia and Romania announced new restrictions this week, and on Wednesday, the Ukrainian government recorded seven regions in the red zone with the highest level of quarantine restrictions.

Ukraine: growth of infection rate and active vaccination

A sharp increase in infectiousness forced the State Commission of Ukraine on Technogenic and Environmental Safety from October 30 to include Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Lugansk, Lvov, Khmelnitsk and Chernigov regions on the red list. Kiev, which according to Ukrainian law is a separate territorial unit, still belongs to the less dangerous “yellow” zone, but the capital’s authorities consider its early inclusion in the red zone almost inevitable.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, More and more Ukrainians are being vaccinated, but the country is far behind the West in terms of vaccination rates

“The epidemic situation is difficult. Over the past day, more than 22 thousand new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded. The number of hospitalizations, unfortunately, is growing disappointingly,” said Ukrainian Minister of Community Development Alexei Chernyshev. “Vaccination saves from a severe course of the disease. Request to community leaders – to strengthen anti-epidemic measures, increase the rate of vaccination and increase the number of testing. “

Thus, a total of 15 regions of the country now belong to the red zone (Ukraine is divided into 27 regions, including 24 regions, Crimea annexed by Russia and the cities of Kiev and Sevastopol).

Anti-virus restrictions have been introduced in the “red” regions: only certain categories of stores and service establishments are allowed to work fully. Similar measures were taken in Western Europe in the winter – only shops selling basic necessities were opened. However, in the Ukrainian red zones, all other establishments retain the ability to work if all visitors and workers either have a negative PCR test (valid for 72 hours) or a complete vaccination certificate.

As the pandemic spreads, more and more Ukrainians are being vaccinated. According to Agence France-Presse, more than 291 thousand people were immunized per day – the largest number since February, when Ukrainians were first given the opportunity to be vaccinated against covid. Over the past week, more than 1.6 million residents of the country were vaccinated – compared with 906 thousand a week earlier.

According to Reuters, in total, Ukrainians have already received 16.5 million vaccinations, which means that only about 18.6% of the population have been fully vaccinated – given the fact that it requires two doses.

Coronavirus that learned to bypass vaccines

Scientists from Germany are expressing concern about the emergence of another (albeit not very new) variant of the coronavirus, codenamed A.30. According to the authors of this week’s article in the journal Nature, this version of the virus has a range of mutations that allow it to easily enter the cell, making it nearly invulnerable to antibodies produced as a result of vaccination.

Photo author, Getty Images

The A.30 virus is distinguished from the “original” version by 15 mutations in the spike protein at once: during the evolution of the virus, five amino acids disappeared from its composition, and 10 more were replaced by others due to an “assembly error”. Due to this, German scientists have found, A.30 can relatively easily infect even those who are fully vaccinated – both with the Oxford drug from AstraZeneka (like the Russian Sputnik, it is produced using vector technology), and the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer (developed based on mRNA).

For the first time, this variant of the coronavirus was discovered about six months ago, in several patients at the same time, in Angola and in Sweden (although initially A.30 most likely originated in Tanzania).

Fortunately, severe restrictive measures (in particular, placing all infected A.30 in the strictest quarantine) prevented this version of the virus from spreading to other countries.

Australia comes out of lockdown

Australian authorities have confirmed that they will lift the ban on free travel of citizens from the country next week. For the past 19 months, millions of Australians have lived not only with this ban, but also with a number of other strict restrictions.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Australians needed a permit to travel outside the country

“It’s time to bring Australians back to life,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, commenting on the forthcoming opening of the borders.

To leave the country without special permission, however, it will be possible only for vaccinated citizens.

Australia has not yet opened for entry, but it is preparing for this too. “By the end of the year, we hope to welcome fully vaccinated skilled workers and students from other countries,” said Home Secretary Karen Andrews.

Many Australians who left the country before the lockdown will now be able to return and see their loved ones for the first time in more than a year, but some of them still do not believe that the restrictions are now being lifted. “I will believe the borders have opened when I see it with my own eyes and hear stories about the unhindered return home of prodigal Australians,” Australian citizen Amy Hayes, who lives in Britain, told the BBC.

Confirmed cases worldwide Hover over Peace Africa North America Latin America and the Caribbean Asia Europe Near East Oceania Show

240 692 909 got infected





4 898 901 died

Group 4 Please refresh your browser to see the interactive project Circles show the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country Source: Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, USA), local authorities Last update:



Charlize Theron urges wealthy countries to abolish vaccine patents

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who is also head of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach charity project, on the BBC called on Western countries to abandon vaccine patents in order to fight the pandemic.

Photo author, Getty Images

This would help produce more vaccines, which would save more lives, especially in poor countries, she said. Theron calls it unfair that while booster shots are already being given in the United States, vaccines are still unavailable to certain categories of citizens in many African countries.

“Maybe it would be smarter to contact these countries and give more people their first dose?” – asked the question of a native of South Africa Theron in an interview with the BBC.

India and South Africa, two poor countries, which were covered by a powerful wave of a mutated virus, asked to cancel patents back in the fall. Western countries did not intend to give up protecting their own medical know-how, but in May the US authorities suddenly changed their minds. While President Joe Biden has advocated opening up access to patents, he has failed to convince Europe of the need to do so.