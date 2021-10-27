Dangerous and scary, but necessary – Hi-Tech – Kommersant

According to a survey of 600 top managers of large international companies conducted by the consulting company Deloitte, the majority of respondents (69%) noted a significant increase in cyber threats and risks to their businesses since the beginning of 2020. Despite this, the overwhelming majority of executives (94%) intend to continue developing modern IT solutions in their companies, including the introduction of cloud technologies.

Deloitte’s Future of Cyberspace 2021 survey was based on a survey of about 600 senior cybersecurity executives in companies with at least $ 500 million in revenue per year – including about 200 CIOs, 100 CIOs, 100 CEOs , 100 CFOs and 100 CMOs. 40% of the companies surveyed are from North and South America, 32% from the Asia-Pacific region, 28% from the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). The online survey was conducted from June 6 to August 24, 2021.

Most of the top executives surveyed noted an increase in cyber threats since the beginning of 2020.

69% reported an increase or significant increase in threats to their business from early 2020 to May 2021, and 72% of respondents indicated that their organizations experienced between one and ten cyber incidents in the last year alone. Most often (32% of cases), such incidents disrupted the normal operation of businesses and enterprises. In 22% of cases, theft or attempted theft of intellectual property took place, in 19% the company experienced a drop in the value of its shares.

However, a Deloitte survey shows that despite the growing risks, the vast majority of C-suite executives (94%) are considering migrating their financial system or enterprise resource planning (ERP) to the cloud.

At the same time, almost 75% of surveyed top managers from companies with total income of over $ 30 billion said that this year alone they are going to spend more than $ 100 million on cybersecurity.

“Companies are actively initiating more and more digital transformation projects. Technological innovations and the culture of their use are gaining momentum so rapidly that they outstrip the ability of companies to respond quickly to related threats, ”says Denis Lipov, partner and head of the Deloitte CIS cyber risk management practice.“ We see an increased interest in cyber risks from board parties and the need to develop an information security strategy that supports the implementation of key business initiatives. To effectively manage cyber risks, management needs to take an active part in assessing the negative impact in the event of a compromise of critical information assets, both on the company itself and on third parties. “

The authors of the report believe that the most serious challenges in cyber risk management are transformation or hybrid IT (41%) and cyber hygiene (26%).

Therefore, companies use the Zero Trust approach – a set of architectural guidelines based on the principle of “never trust, always check.”

It helps bridge the gap between business, IT and cyber domains, reducing operational complexity and simplifying ecosystem integration. Deloitte notes that “overall, the respective investments are aimed at mitigating risks and are distributed relatively evenly, but we found that the greatest focus is on the analysis, detection and tracking of threats, transformation of approaches to information security and data protection”.

In addition, “the role of the CIO is undergoing important changes as a result of the synthesis of technological knowledge and the increasing risks associated with threats from cyberspace.” The survey found that in the United States, the number of CIOs reporting to the CEO increased from 32% in 2019 to 42% in 2021, and has reached 33% globally. “Over the past year, businesses have worked very hard to stay competitive amid rapid technological change that significantly increases the vulnerability of companies to cyber attacks,” said Emily Mossburg, Global Cybersecurity Leader, Deloitte. “As systems and infrastructure become more complex “CEOs need to prioritize cybersecurity in the right direction to mitigate potential risks to their businesses.”

Evgeny Khvostik