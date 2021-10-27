Deadly secret “Nord-Ost” – MK

The nineteenth anniversary of the attack is over. Nord-Ost has become a symbol of terror, like Beslan. But Nord-Ost left much more secrets. The composition of the gas is still classified. And the rest? Why are all sleeping terrorists and terrorists killed?

“They were wearing explosive belts!

– So what?

If the terrorists saw the first rows falling asleep (losing consciousness), why did they wait calmly? Why didn’t they blow it up, feeling that consciousness was growing cloudy? Not a single terrorist has blown up a suicide belt. There were forty of them, and they all did the same.

Either from the very beginning their plans did not include the explosion of the theatrical center, or there was nothing to blow up. There is no evidence that they were wearing real shahids’ belts, and not dummies.

Why wasn’t a single terrorist taken alive? Let me tell you how you prepared, how you overcame all the police posts, who paid, to whom, how much?

Why kill sleeping people? The version suggests itself: to be silent forever.

We were told confusedly: they say, they could not be taken alive, out of fear that they would blow up. But when the special forces entered the auditorium, all the terrorists were unconscious, no one moved. Explosion hazard? It could have exploded exactly at the moment of execution. The hand of a terrorist who received a bullet could twitch convulsively and make contact.

Our sappers know how to neutralize the most difficult mine; a shahid’s belt for them is a child’s toy. No secret mechanisms, just wiring and contact. Dangerous? Much less than a shot at a dormant who can twitch.

The hostages were needed by the terrorists alive. Dead hostages cease to be a means of pressure on the authorities, cease to serve as protection for terrorists.

Hostages are a commodity for which terrorists want to exchange something. Dead hostages are no longer hostages, but corpses, in exchange for which you will receive nothing. Therefore, the terrorists did not want to kill the hostages. In any case, they did not want to kill everyone. If they wanted, they could mine the hall and detonate them, being far away themselves (phone call, clockwork).

The killing of several people was a means of forcing a thousand hostages into complete obedience. In addition, to show the Russian authorities their absolute determination.

It took 19 years. In the criminal case, there were no and there are no interrogations of those who shot the sleeping people. It is not known who gave this order.

A simple version involuntarily suggests itself: the sleeping people were killed so that all preparations for the terrorist attack, for the seizure of the theatrical center in Moscow, would remain a mystery. Who was preparing the operation: supplying money, weapons and transport, choosing the place and time, taking forty people across Russia and Moscow past the checkpoints? Everything seems to have been done so that we never know their names – the names of those who planned this crime in the offices or caves.