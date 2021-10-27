Do you want to watch a movie about sports and school on Knowledge Day? We found this – Ben Affleck plays a basketball coach – Don’t play basketball – Blogs

From the director of The Warrior.

The film “Out of the Game” was released in theaters over a year ago, but the film by director Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior”, “Miracle”) about a failed basketball player who gets a chance to push off from the bottom of life with the help of coaching did not gain popularity either. in the United States, and even less so in Russia. At first, the full distribution of the film was prevented by massive restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, so that Warner Bros. Pictures could not even recoup the costs of its production. Then the new product was not appreciated by the viewers of the digital version: the rating of the film on IMDb was an ordinary 6.7 points.

But the drama with the original title The Way Back still has two advantages: firstly, it is about basketball, and secondly, the main role here is played by Ben Affleck. In principle, this is already enough to watch such a movie. Or read about it.

Those interested are waiting for:

• sad and tired of life Ben Affleck;

• school team of undersized gouges, from which they will try to mold “Houston” James Harden;

• a dramatic component built around alcoholism, death and relationships within the family.

Now in more detail.

The protagonist of the story is 40-year-old builder Jack Cunningham. Once the guy was the best basketball player of the Christian school Bishop Hayes, became the MVP of the California high school league and even led the team to the state championship. Now everything has changed: Jack’s life takes place exclusively in gray tones, basketball is only present on the screen in the bar, and the best friend of the former athlete is a refrigerator completely filled with cans of beer.

The school team is not doing well either. The last time the boys from the Christian school made the playoffs was a quarter of a century ago, when Cunningham played for them. In addition, their head coach has just suffered a heart attack, so the management of Bishop Hayes, out of despair and out of the kindness of his soul, invites Jack to become the new helmsman of the team. He needs to go to the first training session tomorrow, because soon the children will have a game. In such a situation, Cunningham had only one day to think about it.

Of course Affleck’s hero tried to refuse the offer. But during the time that he was choosing the words for the final decision (his mind only suggested abrupt “I haven’t played for a long time” and “I can’t help”), the guy managed to throw himself a beer until he was unconscious and fell asleep. In the morning, he realized that he had never called anyone, and out of despair went to training. By the way, driving in a permanent state of a hangover or drunkenness is another attribute of Jack’s unpretentious life.

What awaits him in the hall? The complete set of losers, of course:

• Algebra teacher performed by Al Madrigal, who works as an assistant coach to support his family;

• a self-confident white sniper with 41% from beyond the arc, who acts as if he is black;

• no less self-confident 190cm center with 26% from beyond the arc, who acts like he is a sniper;

• funny fat man dancing before the start of the match;

• six weird guys, including the captain;

• and the most talented player on the team is the silent defender Brandon Durratt.

From this set, Jack will have to dazzle the winning team. But neither the children, nor he himself are particularly striving for this. The only change in the life of the newly minted coach was a change of wardrobe, because he had to dig out a jacket and tie among the collection of the lumberjack’s shirts. Otherwise, everything was the same: the team lost in the first match “-36”, and Cunningham went to the bar.

In order to change his attitude to what was happening, Jack had to experience real humiliation. To begin with, the coach of the best team in the league from Memorial School laughed at him a lot:

– Well, how do you like the role of a coach?

– Super, getting used to the team.

– Which team ??? Come on, I’m just kidding, Jack.

– Good luck.

– Leave it to yourself, we have already won.

And then, already in the match, his guys again failed the defense under the basket and witnessed a dunk competition performed by the opponent. The hopelessness of the situation was complemented by the fact that their 190-centimeter short center was afraid to foul and continued to water with a three-pointer.

It was then that Cunningham could not resist: “I want each of you now to look into your shorts and say if he sees anything. Because you play like a stinker. “

It was after this tirade that the coach sat down the center harming the team, released the white long-haired avatar of Bill Walton and even convinced him to foul the opponent. The team again lost more than 30 points, but the change was started. Changes that in the future will take the team to the playoffs for the first time since Jack’s playing career.

Along the way, Cunningham will walk through classic stories, much of which we’ve seen in other sports films: the suspension and then return to the team of a rebellious player; the transformation of the talented quiet David Durratt into a loud captain, in the process of which the viewer will find out why Jack himself quit basketball, and why David’s father is so important; victory over past offenders through defense and pressure across the entire court from the “small” five; and, of course, not the most successful outcome of the battle with Jack’s main enemy – alcoholism.

The basketball part of the film is the most clichéd and predictable. But if you wanted to see a little more about school basketball and are already extremely tired of “Coach Carter” and “Team from Indiana”, “Offside” is definitely a good choice for the evening. Moreover, the character of sad Ben Affleck, sorting through the rubble of a once happy life in which he had both a wife and a child, nevertheless attracts with his sincerity and will definitely resonate with people going through a midlife crisis.

