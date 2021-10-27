Emma Stone may sue Disney for non-payment of money for Cruella

In late July, it became known that actress Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against Disney for breach of her contract for the movie Black Widow, as a result of which the actress lost approximately $ 50 million. Following her, Emma Stone, who played the main role in “Cruella”, can go to court on similar grounds, according to the portal Bounding into comics.

Like Black Widow, Cruella was originally planned to be shown exclusively in theaters. However, the story of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the fact that both films were transferred from the schedule of exclusive film screenings to the streaming service. As a result, both films were released on the same day both in theaters and on the Disney Plus online platform. At the same time, both Johansson and Stone received only a percentage of the receipts in cinemas, but not from streaming.

Emma Stone is considering suing Disney for #Cruella‘s hybrid release after Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the company, Screen Rant reports. Johansson says Disney violated her contract by releasing #BlackWidow in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/mNT285JlSn – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2021

According to former editor of The Hollywood Reporter Matt BelloniEmma Stone is currently weighing her options in relation to the lawsuit against Disney. The amount of her losses has not yet been disclosed.

Belloni also suggested that Emily Blunt could also take a stand against Disney after hitting the Disney Plus platform on the first weekend of August. her new adventure film Jungle Cruise. Because of this, the actress will also lose a large percentage of the box office.

In support of Johansson, fellow actors have already spoken out, who consider her act a worthy role model. Belloni is pleased with the factthat such precedents with actors will not allow the company to hush up the problem. Disney representatives so far say that there were no violations of the terms of the contract, and the actress simply did not take into account the circumstances of the pandemic.

If Johansson wins in court, she will be able to earn an additional 20 million, and at the same time inspire colleagues in the shop to file similar claims.

E.D .; Image: Unsplash