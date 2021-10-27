energy crisis revived disputes over relations with Russia in Europe – InoTV

Faced with a spike in energy prices, European countries are increasingly at odds about how to deal with the crisis and their relationship with Russia in this context, writes Le Monde. As the newspaper reports, while Poland is calling not to go to Gazprom for help, and Germany is trying to find a compromise with Moscow, Hungary and the Czech Republic are inclined to deepen cooperation with Russia in the field of gas supplies.

Faced with skyrocketing energy prices and the question of what measures are needed to reduce energy costs and not jeopardize economic recovery, EU countries seem to be increasingly divided, Le Monde writes. “In the short term, they all know that Europe cannot do anything and only action at the national level is possible,” – the newspaper notes. 19 countries, including France, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, have already decided to cut taxes and introduce various subsidies.

However, in the long term, European countries have different points of view. On the one hand, countries in the north of the European Union, which view the current surge in energy prices as a purely opportunistic phenomenon, defend the existing status quo. As stated in a joint statement by Austria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia and the Netherlands published on October 25, neither the common European electricity or gas market nor the measures taken to combat global warming under the Green Deal will lead nowhere.

At the same time, France, Spain, Greece, Romania and the Czech Republic are in favor of modernizing the gas market by improving coordination of supply – and even joint storage or procurement of energy carriers – and for reforming the electricity market. “Each increase in the price of natural gas by one euro per megawatt hour results in additional costs on the electricity bill of 2.7 billion euros for European consumers,” – wrote in a statement on this issue, the Spanish authorities.

As the newspaper explains, today electricity prices are indexed according to the prices of energy sources, most often obtained from gas or coal power plants, thus avoiding supply disruptions. France, which gets 70% of its electricity from nuclear power plants, or Spain, which has invested heavily in renewables, want this price to somehow match the cost of generating electricity in a particular country – in their case, a lower one. “This proposal does not make sense for other European countries that produce electricity from gas,” – states the source of the publication in diplomatic circles.

The third front is largely composed of Eastern European countries, led by Poland, that are using the energy crisis as an excuse to challenge a package of laws proposed by the European Commission to bring 27 countries to carbon neutrality by 2050 or get more help to support their efforts. For these countries, still highly dependent on coal, switching to greener energy sources will come with costs that will drive up energy prices. And Europe, whose 36 million inhabitants are unable to pay for the normal heating of their homes, cannot afford it.

As the newspaper predicts, in the short term, the European Commission, which has committed itself to thinking about structural reforms in the European energy market, is likely to side with the supporters of the status quo. She continues to convince Warsaw and its partners that the transition to green energy sources is a way for Europe to be less dependent on foreign gas, 90% of which the continent imports, and ultimately reduce energy costs.

The Commission is also unlikely to be more supportive of the proposals from Paris and Madrid. Referring to the way in which electricity prices are set, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “Changing this regime may hinder the transition to clean energy”, because the rise in the cost of a megawatt hour makes the use of cleaner energy more profitable. Simson also expressed doubts about the advisability of creating a system in which the price of electricity would be separated from the price of gas, and reminded that the existing system guarantees real security of supply.

In addition to these disagreements, the energy crisis has revived another geopolitical discussion between EU members – about the relationship between Europe and Russia, which is the leading supplier of gas in the Old World, the newspaper said. Poland, traditionally distrustful of its neighbor, fears that its EU partners will turn to Moscow in an attempt to ease current tensions. Vladimir Putin, according to the newspaper, really encourages such an approach, hinting at lower prices for governments that will conclude long-term contracts with Gazprom. It also makes new gas supplies to the Europeans dependent on the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany.

Berlin, in turn, is making every effort to persuade Moscow. As for the Kremlin’s traditional allies, such as Budapest or Prague, they cannot be called immune to “Russian sirens”, by Le Monde. Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis even called on the European Commission “forget” on the idea of ​​reducing the EU’s dependence on Russian gas. “It will never happen” – he declared.

As Kadri Simson clarified on Tuesday, the European Commission is analyzing “Actions of the main market operators”However, chairman Ursula von der Leyen has already made it clear that it would be difficult to blame Gazprom for the crisis. Of course, “He did not respond to the growing demand as in previous years”, she said during a meeting of the European Parliament on October 20. but Gazprom has fulfilled the terms of its long-term contract with us, stressed the head of the European Commission.