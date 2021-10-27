Error at the price of $ 57 thousand.Bitcoin accidentally fell by 87% after record growth

The short-term drop in the rate is explained by the failure of the trading algorithm. Fortunately, this has hardly affected the global crypto market.

On October 21, the value of bitcoin on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance fell by 87% due to a system error.

Writes about this agency Bloomberg.

The day after the record price hike, at 14:42 Kyiv time, bitcoin fell $ 57,000, dropping from $ 65,000 to about $ 8.2K during a massive sale on Binance.US, an exchange affiliate of Binance. in the United States and operates under American law (although prohibited in some states). According to Livemint, the volume of trading on the exchange at that minute amounted to 592.8 bitcoins, which at the current rate is about $ 40 million. According to a company representative, there was a failure in the trading algorithm launched by a certain investment fund.

“One of our institutional traders reported a bug in their trading algorithm that seemed to trigger a sell-off. We are continuing to investigate the incident, but we understand that the trader has fixed this bug and that the problem has probably been resolved,” he said.

Bitcoin price chart [+–] Photo: coindesk.com

Since the problem occurred with one unlucky trader and only in the list of Binance.US transactions, and was also resolved in a matter of minutes, the collapse did not affect the global picture. Bitcoin has remained the same expensive, but some lucky investors may have noticed the bug in time and bought cryptocurrency at a very cheap price.

The monitoring service Coindesk reports that around the same time, the bitcoin rate dropped significantly on other exchanges, but not so much. For example, at 14:34 the price of the cryptocurrency on Bitstamp fell by about 2.3%, but not less than $ 63.6 thousand, and on Coinbase – to $ 64 thousand.The disruption in Binance also affected Ethereum, which fell by about $ 2 thousand. …

On the same day, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, warned of price spikes: “Expect very high cryptocurrency volatility in the next few months.”

According to the CNBC website, these mistakes most often occur when traders distort the details of their alleged trades or enter incorrect data into an order. If the trade size is large enough, it can overwhelm the entire exchange, leading to a rapid and massive crash. A similar glitch occurred in May 2010 when the entire New York Stock Exchange crashed.

Earlier they wrote that the cost of bitcoin set a new record, exceeding $ 66 thousand. The previous record was set in the spring of 2021 – $ 64.8, and after that the cryptocurrency fell sharply.

The rise in price occurred against the background of the fact that bitcoin was officially listed on the stock exchange in New York. ProShares received permission from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and opened an exchange-traded fund (ETF) pegged to cryptocurrency called Bitcoin Strategy, or BITO for short.

Focus understood what ETFs are and how Bitcoin will affect the stock market. Thanks to them, investors can invest in cryptocurrency without directly owning it.