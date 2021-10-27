“Eternal” governors and the only president: Russia is changing the system of power

The Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation recommended the adoption in the first reading of the draft law on the organization of public authority in the regions, which excited the regions. United Russia members from Tatarstan and the Tyumen region, as well as the communists, criticized the text of the document, but did not hear specific promises to take into account their comments.

The initiative was submitted to the State Duma shortly after the elections, signed by Senator Andrei Klishas and Deputy Pavel Krasheninnikov (“United Russia”). By January 1, 2023, the new law should completely replace the current one, on the general principles of organizing regional power, adopted in 1999 and “repeatedly shot by amendments,” said its head, Mr. Krasheninnikov, at a meeting of the Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation.

As for the names of regional parliaments, nothing new is proposed, he explained: as before, “it can be the Legislative Assembly and the Duma – as they will prescribe in the regional charters.” It is impossible to be called only “State Duma”. As for the name of the highest official of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation, there will be changes, but insignificant ones. Now the regions have the right to call their bosses “taking into account historical, national and other traditions” whatever they like, but not presidents. A uniform name is proposed, “the head of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation”, and taking into account traditions, another word like “governor” or “mayor” can be legalized along with it. But not the “president”!

The heads of all regional ministries can now be appointed only after agreement with the relevant federal agency. Mr. Krasheninnikov said that “in some cases” approval is already required now – if we are talking about the regional minister of finance, housing inspector or the head of a department or ministry of health, for example.

The procedure for electing heads of regions will not change: direct elections or elections by legislative assemblies. The five-year term of office, which will become the same for both regional heads and regional deputies, has already been introduced almost everywhere. Objections and disputes, the speaker admitted, arouses a proposal to reduce from 30 days to 15 days the period for mandatory mailing of bills to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation before the first and second reading to receive feedback (this is mandatory, for example, in the case of amendments to the Administrative Code). But now there is the Internet, “and we have to keep up with the times.”

At the moment, the bill on public power itself has received 16 responses from the executive authorities of the regions and 8 from local parliaments. The negative response of the State Council of Tatarstan has not yet been officially received, despite the “leg of the time”. The objections of the deputies of this republic were voiced at a committee meeting by Ildar Gilmutdinov (“United Russia”): there are many of them, but “in short, the law excessively regulates the activities of regional authorities, does not leave them the opportunity to independently build the structure of power.” And “in the part of the name of the head of the subject too” …

Note that Rustam Minnikhanov is the only president in Russia, except for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Constitution of Tatarstan has been in conflict with federal legislation on this issue for 10 years already. The local prosecutor’s office has repeatedly drawn the attention of the republican authorities to the violation, but these appeals did not have any effect. Because the Kremlin pretended that everything was in order …

As it turned out, the bill caused fermentation and tension in the complex regions of the Russian Federation, the so-called. “Nesting dolls”. There are two of them left in Russia: the Tyumen Region, which includes the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, and the Arkhangelsk Region, which includes the Nenets Autonomous Okrug. One-mandate from the Tyumen region Nikolai Brykin (“United Russia”) explained that it is completely unclear from the text of the initiative how the relationship, including financial, between the “parent entity” and the joint-stock company will be built. The current complex design system is losing its strength, he said, “which will cause a collapse.” Mr. Brykin hopes that by the second reading there will be clarity.

“We support the idea of ​​strengthening the unity of power, but the main beneficiary here is not the people, but the president, and as a result, a system of governance that is close not to a federalist, but to a unitary one is created,” said the first deputy head of the committee, Yuri Sinelshchikov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation). The president’s right to dismiss any governor “due to the loss of confidence”, we note, becomes unconditional (the current “old” law, although vague, still lists situations where this is possible).

And the bill also proposes to allow the heads of regions to hold high positions for as long as desired (the current law limits them to two consecutive terms). Mr. Krasheninnikov did not comment on the proposal of Angelica Glazkova (KPRF) to return such a restriction. Summing up the discussion, he definitely promised his colleagues only one thing – “to continue working together.”

“It’s a pleasure to listen to you, Pavel Vladimirovich!” – said at the end of the meeting the first deputy head of the committee, Yuri Napso (LDPR): this faction “unequivocally supports the bill, because it has always been for strengthening the presidential power and the vertical of power in general.”

The committee’s conclusion on the initiative of Mr. Klishas and Krasheninnikov was accepted by a majority of votes (only three communists and Mr. Brykin abstained). In the text of the conclusion, with the draft of which “MK” got acquainted, there is not a single comment.

The plenary discussion is to take place on November 9th.