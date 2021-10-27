Ethereum Supply To Start Shrinking After Upgrading To ETH 2.0 | Blockchain24

Ethereum’s supply should decline after the network moves from proof of work to proof of stake. EIP-1559 added “deflationary pressures” to ETH. The move to PoS should make the asset simply deflationary.

There are currently over 118 million ETH in circulation. And while the cryptocurrency has no supply limit, this number is not expected to become too large.

According to a simulation of the Ethereum tracker Ultrasound Money, after switching to proof of stake, ETH supply will decline by 2% annually. If current rates persist, the blockchain will start burning more Ethereum than it produces with each new block.

In early August, Ethereum developers applied one of the largest blockchain updates in the history of the London hard fork. The update included EIP-1559, an Ethereum improvement proposal that simultaneously increased the block size to help combat network congestion and reduced transaction fees rather than sending them to miners.

The goal was to put deflationary pressure on an asset that already has six times the supply of Bitcoin in circulation. In many ways, this has been achieved. According to statistics from Watch the Burn, ETH emissions have decreased by 57% to date; over 1.1 million ETH were distributed to miners as block rewards, while almost 630,000 ETH were burned.

But when Ethereum smoothly transitions to Ethereum 2.0, deflationary pressures (slowing growth) should turn into outright deflation (shrinking supply).

At the moment, Ethereum relies on miners to verify and process transactions, just like Bitcoin. This is a Proof of Work (PoW) method that should be replaced by Proof of Stake (PoS) in the not too distant future, when ETH holders lock their coins to protect the network – and receive a reward in return. Proof of Stake technically already exists in Ethereum’s “Beacon Chain” or Beacon Chain, a semi-functional blockchain that does not yet allow withdrawals or application launches. But the developers have yet to “merge” it with the old blockchain based on proof of work.

When this happens, the threshold for reaching deflation will drop. In August Tim Beiko, which coordinates the work of the Ethereum core developers, said more ETH is currently being produced with each block, except in cases of network congestion when gas prices rise to around 150 Gwei. (a unit of measure for gas and, ultimately, the cost of using the network.)

“After the merger,” he said, “the baseboard burns out more than the new issue, at 15-45 gwei, depending on how much is stacked.”

Why have the numbers changed so much?

“The reason is that the staking reward is 5-10 times lower than the current reward [доказательство работы]”, – Beiko said today on Twitter. “Right now we are receiving 2 ETH issue in each block [proof-of-work]… But the release of the Beacon Chain is only part of that … so after the merger, we only need to offset that amount for ETH to become a deflationary asset. ”

In other words, after confirmation of ownership, less ETH will be created with each new block. If usage, as measured by gas prices, remains fairly stable, we will have less ETH by the end of next year.

Beiko suggested that the exact threshold is difficult to determine because we don’t yet know how many people will be stacking ETH on the network.