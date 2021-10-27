Euro NCAP Crash Tests and Hyundai Oiled Benefit – Auto Review

Five cars took part in the new series of tests of the Euro NCAP committee, and three of them are Hyundai brands. These are the new generation Tucson familiar to us (it is presented in the European market in a short-wheelbase version), the Ioniq 5 electric car and the Bayon compact SUV. However, not all of the trio managed to earn the maximum five stars: the youngest Bayon received only a four-star rating.

Recall that Hyundai Bayon is the most compact SUV in the European range of the company. It is even smaller than our Creta, based on the Hyundai i20 hatchback, has only front-wheel drive and relatively simple equipment. It played against Bayon: the restraint systems worked unimportantly (increased loads on the driver during a frontal impact), there is no central airbag (even Tucson has it in Europe), and a simple automatic braking system with one front camera does not work in all scenarios. However, the overall level of passive safety is still good, and the low front end turned out to be the safest for pedestrians among the three Hyundai models.

The Ioniq 5 and Tucson easily earned five stars each. Moreover, the complex of electronic assistants in an electric car turned out to be much more advanced: not a single failed discipline. The basic automatic braking system of the Tucson crossover worked more roughly, although an extended version can be ordered for a surcharge. Crossovers Ford Mustang Mach-E and Toyota Yaris Cross (by the way, this is Bayon’s classmate) also became five-star honors. It is curious that part of the Yaris tests was carried out by the Australian ANCAP committee, and therefore right-hand drive cars were used for it, but their results are taken into account in the overall Euro NCAP rating.