Experts told where Russians will spend their forced holidays – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 27. / TASS /. After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on non-working days in November, Rosgosstrakh specialists recorded a surge in interest in insuring those traveling abroad and a decline in sales of insurance policies for those traveling around the country. The most popular were TCD policies (temporarily traveling abroad) for travel to Turkey and Cyprus.

“There has been a surge in interest in insurance for those traveling abroad and a decrease in sales of insurance policies for those traveling around the country. From 18 to 24 October, Russians bought half as many policies for domestic travel as a week earlier. by 45%, and to Cyprus – by 38%. A slight increase in demand for travel insurance is observed in two more popular destinations – Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The number of policies for travel to Greece, on the contrary, decreased by 12%, ” in the study (available to TASS).

According to Rosgosstrakh, sales statistics show that Russians want to wait out the quarantine week in warm countries, and at the same time focus on countries where a certificate of inoculation with the Sputnik V domestic vaccine can be a pass for entry in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-working days

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing non-working days from October 30 to November 7, 2021, with the preservation of wages for workers. Such measures are being taken to bring down the peak of the new wave of the epidemic. He also provided an opportunity for the heads of regions, at their discretion, to introduce additional non-working days in connection with the situation on the ground. In most regions, it was decided not to introduce a non-working day regime for a period exceeding one week, however, some tough measures were taken: in almost all regions of Russia, a QR code system was introduced to enter institutions and places with a mass stay of people.