FAS takes Apple into circulation – Business – Kommersant

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has filed a case against Apple over the fact that the company prohibited Russian developers from informing buyers of applications in the App Store about alternative payment methods. The corporation faces a fine from several hundred million to 1 billion rubles. Earlier, a California court ordered Apple to stop restricting developers from calling for alternative payment acceptance. As a result, the company has updated the rules for using the marketplace in the United States and a number of other countries, but not in Russia.

FAS announced the initiation of an antitrust violation case against Apple. The company requires developers to remove links to their Internet resources and change the functionality of the application so that the registration form does not lead to external sites, follows from the materials of the FAS. The fact is that Apple takes a commission from each payment in the amount of 15-30%, so some applications are cheaper on the developer’s website than in the App Store.

The service believes that Apple is “abusing its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market.”

Earlier, the FAS issued a warning to Apple on the same issue. The company was supposed to eliminate the violations no later than September 30, but did not fulfill the requirements, according to the service. “If Apple is found to have violated the law on the protection of competition, it may face a turnover fine on the amount of revenue in the market,” the FAS added. Apple did not respond to Kommersant’s request.

Apple has faced similar claims in other countries as well. Last year, developer Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the company after removing Fortnite from the App Store and Google Play. According to marketplaces, the company has bypassed the ban on in-app purchases by introducing its own payment system into the Fortnite game.

In September 2020, a California court ordered Apple to stop restricting developers from calling for alternative payment acceptance.

Therefore, Apple had to update the rules for using the marketplace in the United States, allowing developers to inform users about the possibility of paying for functions in-app on third-party sites, TechCrunch reported.

Apple has been forced to adjust its App Store rules in other markets as well. For example, South Korea recently passed a new law prohibiting Apple and Google from requiring the use of their payment systems. In Japan, Apple reached an agreement with regulators in September on reading apps so that developers can now link to their websites.

Director General of the Institute for Internet Research Karen Ghazaryan explains that in order to avoid a fine from the FAS Apple, it is necessary to update the rules in Russia and report to the service to eliminate the violation. Otherwise, the likelihood of Apple being held accountable is high: in situations where the warning was not followed, the FAS most often does just that, says Oleg Sheikin.

The amount of the fine, according to the lawyer, is at least 100 thousand rubles. up to 2% of revenue: “Given the scale of Apple, the fine can be from several hundred million to 1 billion rubles, or even more.”

But in order to award a fine, the FAS will have to prove the fact of violation: failure to comply with the warning is only a pretext for initiating a case on previously identified grounds, says Yaroslav Kulik, managing partner of Kulik & Partners Law.Economics.

This is not the first time that the Federal Antimonopoly Service has brought Apple to justice with the risk of a turnover fine, says Oleg Sheikin, a lawyer for Forward Legal. In 2020, the Kaspersky Lab’s complaint service imposed a fine on the company in the amount of RUB 906 million. (over $ 12 million). Apple is now challenging it in court. Takhir Shcherba, a lawyer of the Special Projects Group of the law firm VEGAS LEX, notes that recently, the practice of imposing large turnover fines on foreign companies by the antimonopoly authorities has become more frequent.

Valeria Lebedeva