Favorite boots Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski can now be bought at TSUM

In 2015, Italians Annamaria and Margherita Brivio founded Paris Texas, the name of which refers to the legendary Wim Wenders film starring Nastassja Kinski. As conceived by the founders, Paris Texas shoe models will be able to be worn by all women in the world – it was this concept that helped to come up with a name based on contrasts. Despite the fact that the brand’s assortment includes sandals, mules, pumps, and ankle boots, stiletto knee-high boots are the most popular among Paris Texas customers. All of the brand’s footwear is crafted in Tuscany from the highest quality materials, and Annamaria and Margherita are very attentive to the design of the last – which is why even the dizzying high heels of Paris Texas do not feel like a medieval instrument of torture on your feet.

The combination of these characteristics, as well as interesting designs inspired by the styles of the last century, have helped Paris Texas not only attract the attention of world stars, but also settle in their wardrobes. Among the main fans of the brand are Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Bieber, Dua Lipa, Chiara Ferragni and many others. They regularly hit the paparazzi lenses in wide-toed Paris Texas boots, proving with their examples that they can be styled in a million different ways. Since sharp-toed boots with stilettos in the spirit of the 2000s will be at the peak of relevance in the coming summer, now you can set a course for this hot trend. This fall, the task of women has been simplified as much as possible, since the Paris Texas brand is now represented at TSUM. Already in the assortment of the department store you can find high boots of red, black, milk and gray colors, models with embossing, as well as Cossacks and halfboots with gathered leather on the bootleg.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Paris Texas boots in New York, October 2020

Lovers of “dopamine dressing” and everyone who cannot imagine life without shine will appreciate the Crystal capsule shoe collection, completely embellished with rhinestones. She, too, is already presented in the department store. The shiny boots are available in three colors: black, red and silver. The entire Paris Texas autumn-winter line is exclusively presented at TSUM, as well as online at tsum.ru.

