Fiat Ulysse minivan and Fiat Scudo van – Auto Review

The family of minivans and vans, developed by PSA, will soon become even wider: it will include cars under the Fiat brand. A pair of twins will join the Peugeot Expert / Traveler, Citroen Jumpy / SpaceTourer, Opel Vivaro / Zafira Life and Toyota ProAce cars – the passenger Fiat Ulysse and the commercial Fiat Scudo.

Fiat revived these names for a reason. The Ulysse minivan was in the range from 1994 to 2010, and the sister van Fiat Scudo lasted until 2016 with a short break. And they also had French relatives: the cars were jointly developed by the Fiat and PSA concerns. Two generations of cars changed, but then Fiat left the project and instead sold slightly modified Renault Trafic vans from 2016 to 2020 under the Fiat Talento name. And without much success.

Now, within the framework of the Stellantis alliance, everything is returning to normal, and therefore the previous names are back in business. And even new Ulysse / Scudo will be produced at the same Sevel Nord plant in northern France (now called Stellantis Hordain), where the previous cars were made, because PSA never left there.

The new Fiats will differ slightly from relatives under other brands. Judging by the first image, the front bumper is the same as that of the Opel, and only the radiator grill and small decor will be original. Fiat’s range will be as wide as under the Peugeot, Citroen and Opel brands. There are three body lengths to choose from. The passenger Fiat Ulysse will be offered in versions for six to nine seats, and the Scudo – in the form of an all-metal van, combi or chassis with a cab. There will be both diesel and electric versions in Europe.

The new Fiat Scudo will appear at European dealerships at the turn of 2021-2022, and the passenger Fiat Ulysse – in the first quarter of next year. But in addition, cars under the Fiat brand will be registered at the PCMA plant in Kaluga this year: this was announced back in the summer, although no new information has yet been received.