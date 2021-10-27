Financial regulator of Dubai approves listing of bitcoin fund

Launched by Canadian firm 3iQ Digital Asset Management, the Bitcoin Fund (QBTCu.TO) is the first registered product of its kind in the Middle East. This happened after approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), writes Trade Arabia.

The Toronto Stock Exchange-listed entity began trading on the Nasdaq Dubai on June 23, 2021.

The investment declaration of the fund involves buying bitcoin and investing in USD-denominated money market instruments.

The DFSA has allowed an additional placement of QBTCu.TO shares for up to $ 200 million. The initiative will be supported by Canaccord Genuity and Dalma Capital. BHM Capital was appointed liquidity provider for 3iQ.

The publication noted the high interest in the proposal from local institutional and retail investors.

As a reminder, in September, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai World Trade Center Administration (DWTCA) entered into an agreement to support cryptocurrency trading and related services in the DWTCA Free Zone.

