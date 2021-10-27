Fishing boats in Japan do not go out to sea due to pumice from the volcano

https://ria.ru/20211027/yaponiya-1756566889.html

TOKYO, October 27 – RIA Novosti. More than 700 fishing vessels in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa cannot go to sea due to the huge amount of pumice, nailed to the coast by the sea currents, NHK reported. … The reason for the formation of pumice is believed to be the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Ogasawara Islands, 1000 kilometers from Okinawa. The eruption occurred on August 13, and from the beginning of October, small clumps of pumice began to be washed by sea currents to the coast of Okinawa. Old-timers claim they have never seen anything like it. An emergency headquarters has been set up in the prefecture. Of the 12 ports, seven are affected by this phenomenon. The prefecture administration intends to start cleaning up the coast in the near future. The Maritime Security Branch publishes a map of the coast to which the pumice stone has been nailed. In some areas, the amount of pumice is measured in tons.

