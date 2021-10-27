Floki Inu meme token ad appears on public transport in London

The Floki Inu token, named after the dog Elon Musk, launched an ad campaign on London’s public transport system. It is reported by the Financial Times.

An ad with the slogan “Missed Doge? Get Floki ”has appeared on London Underground stations, trains and buses.

Such a promotion can attract the attention of not only potential investors, but also regulators. In July, it was reported that the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) would tighten control over inaccurate and misleading cryptocurrency-related ads.

The ASA said it has not yet received such complaints about Floki Inu. The agency has promised to scrutinize the announcements to make sure they reflect the risks of the investment.

On the Floki Inu blog, the project team stated that it has also entered into agreements for advertising in downtown Los Angeles and plans to promote the coin in Japan, China, Russia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Recall that in September, after Elon Musk’s tweet about a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki, the price of Floki Inu increased by 139%, and Shiba Floki – by 1309%.

In October, Shiba Inu surpassed Uniswap, Litecoin and Avalanche in terms of capitalization. At the time of writing, the coin is on the 11th line of the CoinMarketCap rating right behind Dogecoin, the project capitalization exceeded $ 22 billion.

In 2021, interest in meme tokens grew against the background of their frequent mention by Elon Musk. Read more about this phenomenon using Dogecoin as an example in the ForkLog exclusive.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER