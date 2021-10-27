For denying the decisive role of the USSR in the victory over the Nazis will be imprisoned for 15 days

The State Duma will consider amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, establishing responsibility for denying the decisive role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazi Germany, for identifying the goals of the communists and Nazi Germany in World War II and for not recognizing the humanitarian mission of the USSR in the liberation of Europe. The document was submitted to the lower house by a group of deputies and senators.

The ban on these actions was passed by parliament earlier this year, the law was signed by President Vladimir Putin. Responsibility for violations in it was not established. The new document suggests that citizens be fined up to five thousand rubles or arrested for 15 days. Fines for officials and legal entities will be up to 100 thousand rubles. They are also punished by suspension of work for up to three months.

Before the adoption of the law banning the denial of the role of the USSR and the identification of the goals of the communists and the Nazis, it was criticized by a number of historians.

It was noted that the wording of the law makes it possible to restrict free historical discussion, in particular about the role of the USSR in unleashing World War II, about the contribution of other countries to victory in the war and about the post-war division of the world, in which Moscow included the countries of Eastern and Central Europe in its zone of influence. which in many of them is considered as occupation by the Soviet Union.