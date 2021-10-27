French Foreign Ministry accused Lukashenka’s family of organized human trafficking – Gazeta.Ru

France accused the family of Alexander Lukashenko of organized human trafficking, writes Deutsche Welle…

According to the Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bona, the relatives of the Belarusian president purposefully organize the trips of migrants who arrive in Belarus, to its borders with the countries of the European Union. At the same time, the politician did not name specific names, but he assured that in this way Minsk wants to weaken and divide the European Union.

Lukashenko is trying to lure the EU into a trap with claims that Europe is violating its own borders, Bon said. The representative of the French Foreign Ministry called on to act “decisively and humanely” in the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

October 22 European Union refused finance the construction of border defenses in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Organized groups of illegal migrants from African and Middle Eastern countries have been trying to break into the territory of these states since the end of last spring.

Migrants use the territory of Belarus as a “springboard”. According to Brussels, the Belarusian authorities use the tour operator “Tsentrokurort” to transport illegal immigrants, making money on “transit services”. Migrants hope to enter the EU and get asylum there.