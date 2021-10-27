From girl to boy and back. How the style of Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt changed

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh

The fact that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will be the most discussed heiress of the actors became clear for a long time. Even as a child, the girl never tired of surprising her parents with her antics. In 2008, when Shiloh was three, Brad Pitt said in an interview that his daughter considers herself a boy and asks others to call her John or Peter.

Shiloh’s appearance fully corresponded to her inner state: the girl came out exclusively in suits or in boyish sportswear. Parents did not oppose the wishes of their daughter, so they put up with both a short haircut and the absence of dresses in the wardrobe.

do not missAlcohol, cold steel and visits to a psychologist: how the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt live

“Shiloh loves men’s clothing. She likes to look like a boy, so we cut her hair short. She considers herself one of the brothers, “- shared in an interview with Angelina in 2011.

The girl always preferred sportswear.

And Shiloh loved costumes since childhood.

Of course, a lot of hate was poured on the girl’s parents due to the fact that they indulged their daughter’s wishes. However, both Angelina and Brad were sympathetic to the needs of the child, without trying to break or remake her.

Shiloh was often mistaken for a boy

Parents did not oppose their daughter’s self-expression

The first changes in Shiloh’s style took place about a year ago. The girl decided that she no longer wanted to have a short haircut. The heiress of the actors grew long hair, but she didn’t want to give up spacious boyish outfits. For the first time in years, fans saw Shiloh in a dress at the recent premiere of The Eternals. Then the 15-year-old daughter of Hollywood sex symbols took to the red carpet in a beige dress. Of course, fashion critics were generous with compliments.

Now Shiloh began to look more feminine.

A couple of days later, Shiloh made an even bigger splash at an event in Rome. This time she came out in a black mini dress. The image turned out to be stylish and daring at the same time. The girl complemented the outfit with bright black and yellow sneakers. Fans once again noted that Shilo is growing up to be a real beauty. It is already clear that she took the best from her father and mother, and in the future she may well conquer Hollywood.

What is the reason for this reincarnation? Some commentators are sure that with the onset of adolescence, Shiloh simply realized her attractiveness and wanted to look more feminine. Others believe that flirting with a masculine style was associated with the girl’s rebellious nature. One way or another, now the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has every chance of becoming a fashion icon, because the attention of the whole world is riveted to her style.

Fans are confident that a girl can become a movie star

Photo: Legion-Media, Instagram