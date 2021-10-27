From Megan Fox to Ben Affleck: what the stars went to for the perfect smile

The Sex and the City star has done Golden Ratio whitening for a more natural smile.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon did not attach much importance to her smile prior to filming Sex and the City. The actress required special oral care, as well as a couple of visits to the dentist.

Madonna

Madonna also has veneers. By the way, the singer recently bought grills and even learned to eat in diamond crowns! However, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian (whose grills cost $ 150,000) fully support the trend of “jewelry for teeth”.

Avril lavigne

In 2017, a conspiracy theory was circulating on the network, according to which actress Melissa Vandella has been acting instead of Avril Lavigne for several years. As proof, fans talked about a changed smile – but this is just the result of Lavigne’s trip to a good dentist.

Kate Middleton

Shortly before becoming a royal, Kate Middleton underwent a teeth straightening procedure from London dental surgeon Didier Fillion, along with whitening.

Cristiano Ronaldo

And Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult teenage period when he dealt with problem skin and uneven teeth. Time, the necessary care and the work of the dentist had a positive effect on the appearance of the football player.

Chris Jenner

Thanks to the Kardashian Family show, everyone learned the name of Kris Jenner’s personal dentist. Dr. Sands often collaborates with the stars, he even has a personal walk of fame.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner visit the same orthodontist as their mother. The girls periodically go to see Sands, and the rest of the time they carefully look after their teeth.