https://ria.ru/20211027/gaz-1756586587.html

Gas price in Europe fell after Putin ordered to increase volumes in underground gas storage

Gas price in Europe fell after Putin ordered to increase volumes in UGS – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

Gas price in Europe fell after Putin ordered to increase volumes in underground gas storage

The price of November gas futures in Europe fell by 3% after reports that Gazprom is ready to start pumping fuel into European underground … RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

2021-10-27T21: 46

2021-10-27T21: 46

2021-10-27T21: 53

economy

in the world

Asia

Europe

gazprom

Alexey Miller

fitch ratings

north stream – 2

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754502507_0:251:3195:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80fd81b5e4ed2c4e705f9456cfd56f0b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The price of November gas futures in Europe fell 3% after reports that Gazprom is ready to start pumping fuel into European underground storage facilities, according to data on ICE Futures. Vladimir Putin previously instructed the Russian company to do so. The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, replied that the concern will do so after it completes filling the storage facilities in Russia on November 8. After that, the price of the nearest gas futures according to the Dutch TTF index – the most liquid European hub – fell 3% to 1014. $ 8 per thousand cubic meters. That’s 4.4% below Tuesday’s estimated price. At the same time, at the opening of trading, futures cost $ 1,062.7, and during the day – $ 1,030-1050. The dynamics of futures on the exchange is calculated from the settlement price of the previous trading day. On Tuesday, at the close of trading, the price just exceeded $ 1,070 per thousand cubic meters, and the target price was $ 1,061.4. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are low storage capacity on the continent, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Europe on October 13 began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. At the start of the season, the storage facilities were just over 78 percent full, 14 percentage points less than the five-year average. According to Vladimir Putin, the gas shortage in the European market was a result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.

https://ria.ru/20211021/gaz-1755707648.html

https://ria.ru/20211026/moldaviya-1756200941.html

Asia

Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754502507_0:270:2371:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3695a0f816f2973e5eb083506efdeb7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, in the world, asia, europe, gazprom, alexey miller, fitch ratings, nord stream – 2, dmitry marinchenko, oil prices, russia