In Seoul, at the age of 88, former South Korean President Ro Dae Woo, one of the most prominent Asian politicians of the 20th century, who created the model of the modern Korean state and stood at the origins of relations with Russia, died. Retired General Roh Dae Woo, who came into politics from the army, became the country’s first democratically elected president, whose rule ended the era of military coups and the authoritarian rule of the Korean security forces. Ro Dae Woo, who managed to sit not only in the president’s chair, but also in prison during his career, proved that South Korea can surprise the world with both economic and political miracles.

The death of the 13th President of South Korea, Ro Dae Woo, became known on Tuesday: the night before, he was taken to the intensive care unit of the Seoul National University Hospital, where he died without regaining consciousness. The cause of death has not been reported, but it is known that back in 2002, he underwent surgery for diagnosed prostate cancer, and also suffered from asthma and cerebellar atrophy. The decision on when the funeral will take place and whether it will be a state one will be made on Wednesday, when the ex-president’s son will fly from the United States to Seoul.

By a mystical coincidence, also on October 26, 42 years ago, another South Korean president, the military dictator Park Chung Hee, passed away, whose overthrow launched Ro Dae Woo’s political career. during another coup in 1979, carried out by two generals who then became presidents. One of them was Jung Doo Hwan, the other was his closest associate Ro Dae Woo, who brought his division to the capital in those decisive days. His actions helped bring the coup to a victorious end – to establish control over government buildings and break the resistance of part of the army elite, which remained loyal to the former president and did not recognize the rebels.

Having gone through the Korean War of 1950-1953 and having risen to the ranks of generals in the army, Jong Doo Hwan and Ro Dae Woo made a coup, guided by the highest interests of the state, as they then understood them. By the end of the 70s of the last century, the economy of South Korea came to stagnation, and North Korea, supported by the USSR, Kim Il Sung, began to behave more and more defiantly towards Seoul. In this situation, Jung Doo Hwan and Ro Dae Woo decided that Park Jung Hee’s continued reign would lead the country to complete collapse and therefore they must remove him.

The next year after the coup, when Jung Doo Hwan was already president, and Ro Dae Woo still remained in the army with the rank of general and actually became the second person in the state, a brutal suppression of a demonstration of students who demanded democratization and rejected the military dictatorship took place in Gwangju. When shooting the rebellious students, Jung Doo Hwan and Ro Dae Woo proceeded from the premise that in order to ensure stability at the time of the 40 million South Korean state, it was necessary at any cost to pacify a couple of hundred dissenters who put forward slogans of democratization and transition to civil rule. Moreover, by giving the order to shoot the students, the South Korean leadership seemed to be following tradition: in 1929, during the period of Japanese colonial rule, student demonstrations were suppressed in Gwangju with similar methods.

Shortly after the Gwangju massacre, General Ro Dae Woo retired and embarked on a political career, first becoming a deputy from the ruling party, then Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, and also headed the Organizing Committee of the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

Meanwhile, the demands for democratization became more and more insistent – the Korean security forces were no longer able to restrain mass protests against the dictatorship of Chon Doo Hwan using the previous methods. As a result, the authorities came to the conclusion that the only way out was to hold the country’s first democratic presidential elections. The official candidate from the party in power in the 1987 elections was Ro Dae Wu, who managed to defeat the opposition candidates and in February 1988 took over as head of state.

Ro Dae Woo became the first South Korean leader to shake hands with the Soviet leader.

Then this post was occupied by Mikhail Gorbachev, and it happened at the historic meeting in 1990 in San Francisco. In the same year, diplomatic relations were established between Moscow and Seoul. And a few months before the collapse of the USSR – in April 1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev paid a visit to Seoul.

During the presidency of the first South Korean general to come to power in a democratic election, the Republic of Korea also established relations with China and other Eastern bloc states. In addition, in September 1991, South Korea and North Korea simultaneously became members of the UN, which was impossible during the confrontation between the United States and the USSR during the Cold War. Later in 1991, the Joint Inter-Korean Declaration on Reconciliation and Cooperation was signed in Seoul.

In 1993, Ro Dae Woo left the post. And in September 1996, former presidential generals Jong Doo Hwan and Ro Dae Woo were brought to trial on charges of committing a 1979 coup d’etat, shooting a student demonstration in Gwangju, and accepting hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes from South Korean businesses.

During the trial, the two ex-heads of state denied the charges against them. Politicians insisted that by killing President Jung Doo Hwan and suppressing student protests that killed several hundred people, they were guided by “the highest interests of the state.” In addition, they argued that the money they received from businessmen loyal to the authorities was spent not on their personal enrichment, but on solving national problems. In addition to the former presidents, top managers of industrial groups Daewoo and Samsung were also on trial. As a result, the court sentenced Jung Doo Hwan to death and Ro Dae Woo to 17 years in prison and a fine of 260 billion Korean won ($ 222 million).

Both former presidents refused to appeal, positioning themselves as patriots who fulfilled their historic mission – they put things in order in the country and, unlike classical dictators and authoritarian rulers, did not cling to power to the last. However, the ex-presidents did not have to stay in prison for long – already in 1997 they were pardoned by former opposition leader Kim Yong Sam, who became the new president.

