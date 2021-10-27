Generous Keanu: The Star of “John Wick 4” Gives His Stuntmen Rolex Named Watches | Page # 2

Keanu Reeves donated to his entire team of stuntmen who worked on the film “John Wick 4“, according to a personal wristwatch Submariner Date Swiss firm Rolex…

The actor made a generous present for his colleagues on Saturday during a dinner in Paris on the occasion of the completion of the filming of a new action movie.

Rolexes went to four stuntmen who replaced Reeves during dangerous stunts: Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinasu, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang… For each of them, a personal message of gratitude from Keanu Reeves and the signature “John Wick’s Five” were engraved on the inside of the watch. The usual model of such “submariners” is estimated at about 14 thousand dollars (~ 990 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate) …

Some of the Rolex recipients were quick to share pictures of the watch on social networks, expressing their admiration. Marinas called them “the best gift” and Concepcion referred to Reeves as his “bro.”

The premiere of “John Wick 4” in Russia will take place on May 26, 2022 … A prequel series about the young Winston Scott and the Continental Hotel has also been launched.

