Germany warned of British-style deficit

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Germany will soon face the problems faced by Britain – empty supermarket shelves and fuel shortages, Welt warned. The report notes that the republic lacks 1.2 million workers, and there is a shortage of personnel in 70 professions. The new law on labor migration is called upon to help solve the problem. “In fact, it is necessary to make it extremely easy to come to Germany and find a job here. And eliminate bureaucratic obstacles in front of enterprises,” explained Alexander Burstadde, an expert from the Institute of German Economics. utilities. For example, more than 13,000 specialists are needed in the care of the sick and the elderly in the country. Among the reasons for staff shortages are low salaries, which is why vacancies remain unclaimed. who will retire.

